Miami Dolphins: 3 dream scenarios for Draft Night 2022
The Miami Dolphins have traded out of the first round, but that doesn’t mean there can’t be fireworks on Draft Night 2022.
As the rest of the league is readying itself for the NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins are preparing for what could be a quiet couple of days for the front office.
After trading away their own pick last year, and sacrificing their first two picks in this year’s draft in order to acquire Tyreek Hill, Miami has made it clear that their focus will be on next season’s collegiate crop. They have loaded up on 2023 picks through trades with the 49ers and Patriots, and will use that ammunition to build on any potential success from the coming campaign.
But that means that there is little hype around the Dolphins for what is one of the more exciting times on the NFL calendar. As it stands now, Miami won’t be picking until very late in the third round, via a supplemental selection acquired from San Francisco.
There are a few scenarios, however, that could bring some excitement to Draft Night 2022. There are still roster spots to be filled and depth to be added, and we know that general manager Chris Grier is not afraid to pull the trigger on trades.
Here are three things that could happen during the draft that would be dream scenarios for the Miami Dolphins: