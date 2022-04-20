3 rival draft picks that could mean trouble for Miami Dolphins
Draft Night will likely be quiet for the Miami Dolphins. But their division rivals have a chance to add some serious talent.
The Miami Dolphins have decided against being serious players in the 2022 NFL Draft, given that they have sacrificed most of their early picks in order to acquire Tyreek Hill. But as we’ve highlighted in previous pieces, there are a few ways that Draft Night can be made exciting for fans in South Florida.
There could be players that fall down the draft boards and in to Miami’s lap, and there are potential trades to either move up or in to next year’s draft. Whether or not Miami adds any impact players over the final weekend in April is yet to be seen, but you can bet that the AFC East division as a whole will look far different with soon-to-be rookies gracing the rosters of the Jets, Bills, and Patriots.
The entire AFC conference has been an arms race during the initial stages of the off season, and the Dolphins were big players themselves. The Bills had themselves a solid free agency period and checked off one of their biggest boxes in getting Stefon Diggs an extension.
The Jets added some nice pieces, especially in the trenches, and have the most draft capital of any team this year. The Patriots failed to make any free agent splashes, but we know better than to question Bill Belichick until it is proven that he has lost his touch.
There are a few scenarios for these rival teams that could scare Miami Dolphins fans on Draft Night. Every other team in the division owns at least one first round pick, and they will all look to add to youth to their rosters, while Miami likely sits idly.
Which rival picks should we be worried about? Here are a few possibilities: