Tyreek Hill challenges DK Metcalf to a footrace for charity
DK Metcalf claims he is faster than Tyreek Hill, but the Cheetah seems to have other ideas and receipts from an old conversation regarding a foot race.
There is a lot of talk about speed with the Miami Dolphins lately, thanks to Tyreek Hill and the 2022 Miami Grand Prix.
With the Formula 1 festivities in town and taking over the space around Hard Rock Stadium, the team has been very involved, taking track tours and laps in super cars. The official race will be held on Sunday, and some equate the event to the Super Bowl being in town.
But while the engines will be revving around the track this weekend, another engine is revving at the Dolphins practice facility just a few feet away.
With the additions of Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert, and Cedrick Wilson to a team that already employed Jaylen Waddle, Miami will look to be one of the fastest teams in the NFL this upcoming season, and perhaps in the history of the game. Their quickness will be on full display and a huge part of their game plan, and the Dolphins could feast on teams with defensive backs that struggle to catch up.
The start of the regular season is still a ways away, but we might get treated to a taste of that speed sooner rather than later if Tyreek Hill has his way with DK Metcalf.
In a recent episode of Shannon Sharpe’s podcast Club Shay Shay, he sat down with Seattle Seahawks wide receiver and freak athlete DK Metcalf. Plenty of topics were touched on, including Sharpe asking his guest if he could outrun Hill in a foot race.
“I got DK speed,” Metcalf said. “It’s a different kind of speed.”
Sharpe responded by looking into the camera and calling out Hill immediately.
“When this is released,” Sharpe began, “you have 48-hours to respond to this man who says he can outrun you.”
Hill wasted absolutely no time. Eleven minutes after Sharpe fired off the that featured the video clip, Tyreek posted a response of his own:
There’s a good amount to unpack here in these few sentences. First, the race for $50k would be quite the event, and some media outlet would be smart to pick up the broadcasting rights to it. There’s also the fact that Hill called out Metcalf for already turning down an offer for a race, and that he has the proof that DK has been ducking him on a potential foot race.
Will it ever happen? Who knows. Based on Hill’s information, it doesn’t seem like Metcalf is very keen on the idea. But it was him who kept nodding his head at Sharpe when asked if he was the faster of the two.
Something to keep an eye on with more than 125 days until regular season Miami Dolphins football.