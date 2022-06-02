Miami Dolphins running back depth has gotten better
By Brian Miller
Unlike the Miami Dolphins wide receivers that have some depth questions, the running back room has only one question, who makes the roster?
The Dolphins have real experience at the running back spot this year and that bodes well for Mike McDaniel who is expected to run an offense that needs consistency in the run game. The run game will be a big focus of this offense.
Last year, the Dolphins’ experience rested on Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed. The attempt to bring in Malcolm Brown didn’t work out well as Brown ended up not playing much of the season. While injury could hit Miami again, they are, on paper, better prepared should that happen.
The additions of Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert bring speed to the offense but also experience. Edmonds will enter his 5th season in the NFL while Mostert will enter his 8th. Both have seen a lot of work in their careers. Add in Myles Gaskin and you have quite a bit of experience on a unit that will carry a maximum of five players into the season.
This year’s odd man out could be Salvon Ahmed who may find it hard to climb the depth chart. Miami added veteran and former first-round draft pick Sony Michel to the roster as well and then added a very strong ZaQuandre White as an undrafted free agent. White has a legit shot to make the roster and could be the least experienced player on the final 53 in this unit.
Beyond the top four of Mostert, Edmonds, Gaskin, and Michel, experience drops quickly. Ahmed has the most experience with two years, Gerrid Doaks, the former 7th round draft pick of the Dolphins has one year of limited time on the field, and White of course has none but a lot of potential.
Adding to all of this will the fullbacks who will play an important role in McDaniel’s offense. Miami has not one but two FBs on the roster with Alec Ingold being the most experienced with three seasons under his belt and a lot of playing time. John Lovett has one year under his belt.
The good news for the Dolphins is that they are in a decent position should they have to lean on some of their deeper players on the roster and that is really what quality depth is about. Overall, the Dolphins are in a good spot when training camp arrives in late July and while a move or two may be made between now and then, it will likely be a minimal move at best.