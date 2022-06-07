Rankings: Who is the best wide receiver in the AFC East?
The AFC East is chock-full of wide receiver talent. Which of the youngsters or perennial Pro Bowlers is the best of them all?
It won’t be one of the more feared divisions in the NFL this coming season, but the AFC East could end up producing two of the better teams in the conference in 2022.
Like many of its counterparts, the division was something of an arms race during the 2022 off-season, and there will be competition for both the AFC East crown as well as wild card playoff spots. But despite the Miami Dolphins making some of the biggest acquisitions of the free agency and trade period, the Buffalo Bills still remain as the class of the division until proven otherwise.
But the additions to the weapons around guys like Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have only strengthened the skill positions within the East, which could end up being the division with the best pass-catchers in the league.
So who is the best wide receiver in the AFC East? Here is our countdown from #10 to #1:
(Note: Garrett Wilson may indeed be the best wide receiver on the Jets. We just haven’t seen him play yet)
10th best receiver in the AFC East: Cedrick Wilson Jr.
The number 10 spot on this list came down to a decision between the Patriots’ Jakobi Meyers and the Dolphins’ Cedrick Wilson Jr.
The latter was chosen based on the fact that he could potentially thrive as a YAC guy in the Miami offense, especially with opposing defenses honed in on other players. Wilson Jr. had 6 touchdowns on just 45 catches in 2021, while Meyers broke the NFL record for most receiving yards without a touchdown.