Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa has the hottest seat in the NFL
Miami Dolphins quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa is playing for his job this season. All the praise he has received from teammates won’t help if he’s losing games.
Tua Tagovailoa has had weak weapons his entire tenure as a Miami Dolphins quarterback. This also does not mitigate the fact the Fins had the worst offensive line last season.
But that’s excuse-making for a top-five overall pick. And this coming 2022 season those excuses may not be enough for Tua to put up mediocre stats.
It must be time for him to make the leap forward, The Dolphins traded for a top-five receiver in Tyreek Hill. They are considered to be a top offensive unit when it comes to skill guys this year.
With the mad scientist, Mike McDaniel already in his laboratory concocting an offense meant to showcase Tagovailoa’s strengths.
The Fins also spent in free agency making sure they can shore up a struggling offensive line. Miami signed guard Connor Williams and Terron Armstead. Both were considered some of the best available at their positions.
Along with adding proven veterans to the offensive line, they also added two coaches with experience getting the best out of O-line production.
Matt Applebaum was the offensive line coach at Boston College, and Frank Smith coached the offensive line with the Saints and Chargers.
The Miami Dolphins have enough draft capital to move up if they need to draft a new quarterback for 2023. Or trade those picks and get an established starter in the league, much like how the Broncos traded for Russell Wilson.
This team seems built to win now. Which may be why Tom Brady was about ready to come to South Beach.
If Tua Tagovailoa does not exceed Jimmy Garappolo he can find himself in a very similar situation as Jimmy G. Grappolo has a 31-14 record with the 49ers and has made a Super Bowl and they moved on from him quick.
McDaniel may take a page from the playbook of his old boss Kyle Shanahan and cut bait on Tua sooner rather than later.