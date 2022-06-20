Best draft pick from rounds 1-7 in Miami Dolphins history
Some of the most legendary players in Miami Dolphins history have been drafted in the mid-to-late rounds. Who are the best of the best?
The Miami Dolphins were the quietest participant in the 2022 NFL Draft, as they had dealt away most of their picks for star players and future capital. Because of that, they had to wait until the back end of the third round to make their first selection, a pick that ended up being 102nd overall.
With that selection, Miami picked Channing Tindall out of the University of Georgia. The front office and the fan base alike have high hopes for the talented linebacker, and he could be a big part of the team’s future going forward.
He wouldn’t be the first mid-round pick to make an impact for Miami. In fact, some of the greatest players in team history were acquired through savvy drafting after the first and second rounds, including Hall of Fame talents and a guy who is one of Canton’s biggest snubs.
So who are the best? Here is the best Miami Dolphins player produced from each of the seven rounds of the NFL Draft:
Best Miami Dolphins draft picks, Round 1: Dan Marino
Who else would it be? The best player in team history is obviously the best first round pick that the Dolphins ever made.
We’re lucky it even happened. Five quarterbacks were selected ahead of Dan Marino in the 1983 NFL Draft, when he probably should have been the first. He fell to Miami, and they selected him with the 27th overall pick.
The rest is history. Marino became an icon for the franchise, setting NFL records that stood for years until the league changed the rules. His teams may never have won a Super Bowl, but he is still arguably the best pure passer the game has ever seen.