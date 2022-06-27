Miami Dolphins: Armstead’s contract ranked 10th best in NFL
Terron Armstead was one of the premier signings in the NFL this offseason, and the Miami Dolphins acquired him on one of the best contracts in the league.
In the eyes of the fans, Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier has had a roller coaster of a career as the head of personnel. He has been at the helm for both some of the best and ugliest draft classes that the team has seen in recent history, and his free-agent spending has been hit or miss as well.
But it seems as though Grier has gotten more right than wrong over the last two years, and the Dolphins appear to be built for success in the coming seasons. The additions that the team has made during the current offseason should make an immediate difference, and Miami is a part of the national conversation, for better or worse.
One of the biggest acquisitions for any team during the free agency period was the Dolphins’ signing of Terron Armstead. The left tackle has been a force for the New Orleans Saints for the last few years and brings a veteran presence to a line in Miami that is desperate for help.
Not only was the Dolphins’ front office able to reel in yet another big fish, but they did so with a contract that PFF ranks as the tenth best in the entire league.
It could be because of the potential for injury concerns, but Armstead’s deal was seen as a win for Miami. The contract is valued at $75 million over the life of five years, with $43 million of that being guaranteed. His cap hit will of course increase after the first season, but his cap hit will be less than $4 million in 2022 before going up to $20 million the subsequent season.
But the deal has a good chance of ending up being a high-value one, especially if Armstead is able to remain healthy. Any team would be happy to have a top-tier offensive lineman on a relatively team-friendly contract, but it is especially so for a team like the Dolphins who had so many holes to fill during the offseason. Having affordable and productive players in the trenches can allow the team to spend their money and assets elsewhere in order to improve their roster.
Armstead isn’t the only Dolphins player to make the list of 32 best contracts. Edge rusher Melvin Gordon comes in at number 28, and he has a great opportunity to outplay his $4 million price tag on the one-year deal that he signed.