3 potential trap games for the Miami Dolphins in 2022
The Miami Dolphins have a few soft spots on their 2022 schedule, but losing in a trap game could potentially dash their playoff hopes.
Winning important games has been a struggle for the Miami Dolphins over the last couple of seasons. There have been multiple late-season scenarios in which they control their own playoff destiny, only to see them fall flat when it matters most.
There is a new regime in town, however, and Mike McDaniel and company will be looking to get rid of the stigma of late-season choke jobs. But it is his first season as head coach in the NFL, and there will be learning curves and the tribulations that come along with them. McDaniel will have to keep his team fully focused and prepared if he hopes to lead them on a late-season playoff push.
But a first year head coach will be susceptible to certain pitfalls, and trap games will be one of them. It is easy to look down the schedule and get hyper-focused on certain matchups and overlook certain opponents.
It is the main reason that you hear coaches and leaders throughout the league preaching one game or one week at a time. The NFL is too talented league-wide to have any slip-ups, and there will be teams waiting for the Dolphins to make mistakes so that they can capitalize.
So which games are going to be the ones that can’t be overlooked? Which winnable games are going to have to end up in sure victory?
Here are three potential trap games for the Miami Dolphins during the 2022 season: