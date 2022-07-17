Miami Dolphins have a decision to make with Salvon Ahmed
When given the opportunity, Salvon Ahmed has done well for the Miami Dolphins but his time in Miami may be coming to an end.
Mike McDaniel and his staff along with Chris Grier will have an interesting decision to make with Ahmed who will be fighting for a roster spot when camp opens later this month.
During his two years with the Dolphins, Ahmed saw 18 games, starting 4 of them. He has 468 yards on 129 carries and three touchdowns but his lack of quality experience is going to hurt him this year.
Truth be told, the Dolphins running back room is too thick to keep Ahmed around.
Chase Edmonds, Myles Gaskin, Raheem Mostert, and Sony Michel make up the top four running backs and ZaQuandre White will try and show he belongs to be on the roster as well. Gerrid Doaks is also in the mix but like Ahmed faces a tough battle. Add in two fullbacks and the RB room might be too deep for Ahmed.
There is a lot to like about Ahmed. He is quick enough to play in the NFL and physical as he needs to be. He isn’t going to light up a scoreboard but he is capable of breaking away. His longest run from scrimmage was 31 yards in 2020, last year his longest was 16 but didn’t see the field nearly as much.
The Dolphins worked to upgrade their running back room this off-season with the additions of three new runners, Mostert, Edmonds, and Michel in free agency and White after the draft. That is an indication that McDaniel wants more from his group.
It is unclear how many reps Ahmed will get in camp but he needs to take every opportunity to show he deserves more. There just may not be enough to go around and Ahmed’s best chance to shine may come during the exhibition season.