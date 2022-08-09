Miami Dolphins first depth chart has minimal surprises
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have a football in less than a week and are traveling to practice with the Buccaneers and now we have a depth chart.
There are not a whole lot of surprises on the Dolphins’ depth chart if we are being honest with ourselves but one thing that hasn’t been covered well enough for my taste by the mainstream media guys is the depth along the offensive line.
We know that Connor Williams is the center but who is really getting the looks at the other positions? Who is getting the reps behind Terron Armstead? While today’s chart isn’t the end all and will likely change by the start of the season, we get a better idea of where some of these guys are at.
At left guard, Liam Eichenberg is listed as the starter for pre-season game one. Robert Hunt is on the right side. Austin Jackson is over at right tackle while Larnel Coleman is listed as the 2nd string left tackle.
I’m not sure what to make of that honestly because if Armstead misses time, or preseason games have Mike McDaniel and Matt Applebaum seen enough in Coleman to start him?
Another surprised-not surprising spot is Solomon Kindley who is listed as the 3rd guard behind Robert Hunt.
Perhaps the biggest surprise to me is at TE where Adam Shaheen is listed as the 5th TE on the team.
Preston Williams, who has basically been silent through camp so far, unless he is talking to the media about his reps, finds himself listed as the number two receiver behind Jaylen Waddle on the outside. This is surprising given his camp so far but some are speculating that it could be an attempt to make him more desirable in a potential trade.
One final part of the chart has Nik Needham running opposite Xavien Howard at corner. Needham is filling in for Byron Jones who has off-season surgery but is expected back for the season. Needham has developed well for the Dolphins but has primarily played inside but he has experience outside and there are some who think he can play that role better.
The rest of the depth chart really isn’t anything surprising but again, it should look a little different once the season arrives.