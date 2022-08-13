Miami Dolphins players that could be traded after tonight’s game
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins play football tonight. It may just be a preseason game but to some players, tonight is important for their future.
It is not clear how many snaps Tua Tagovailoa will play this evening against the Buccaneers. If he plays at all, expect him to run one or two series and call it a night. He likely will not have Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle to throw to either and many starters may sit tonight out.
For starters or even players competing for a starting job, tonight isn’t all that important. What is important is the bottom of the roster. For those players fighting for another week to prove to the Dolphins or another NFL team that they belong. Why? because following tonight’s game, the Dolphins and the rest of the NFL will have to trim the roster on Tuesday.
August 16: 90 to 85 players
August 23: 85 to 80 players
August 30: 80 to 53 players
The first round of cuts will come Tuesday by 4:00 pm and while it is only a small number of players being released, a good performance tonight could help keep them around until August 23rd and so on.
The Dolphins could avoid having to make five cuts come Tuesday. Three players could be traded by that time and tonight could be an opportunity to showcase what they could bring to a new team.
The names of those players are not surprising because we have been talking about them for a while now.
Preston Williams – The Dolphins have had conversations about potentially moving him via trade but so far nothing has developed. Tonight, Williams should see plenty of opportunities and a good night could help facilitate this possible deal.
Lynn Bowden, Jr. – The WR/RB is versatile and simply not in Miami’s future. Like Williams, reps have been hard to come by in training camp. A solid outing tonight could get the phone ringing.
Salvon Ahmed – Ahmed hasn’t been mentioned in anything more than speculation. He is a decent running back but isn’t going to draw a lot of interest in trade because RBs that are not at the top of the game are typically easy to find on the street. For Ahmed, the chance to show his abilities will be more or less tape for another team to pick him up when he is eventually released.
Adam Shaheen – It isn’t clear if Shaheen will play tonight. He was traded to Houston last week, failed their physical, and returned to Miami. If he plays, it will show the rest of the NFL that he is fit to play and that could pave the way for a trade but if he doesn’t play, he could be released with an injury designation by Tuesday.