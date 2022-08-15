Full team-by-team predictions for the AFC East in 2022
What will the AFC East look like in 2022, and how will your Miami Dolphins fare against the Jets, Bills, and Patriots? Here is a division preview.
The AFC East may not be one of the premier divisions in the NFL or in their own conference for that matter, but there could end up being three teams vying for playoff spots when all is said and done. How do the Miami Dolphins stack up against the competition and where will they finish in the standings?
Here are my predictions for how the AFC East will turn out in 2022:
4th Place in AFC East: New York Jets
Record Prediction:
5-12
Key Arrivals:
Laken Tomlinson (OL), DJ Reed (S), CJ Uzomah (TE), Duane Brown (OL), Garrett Wilson (WR)
Key Departures:
Marcus Maye (S), Morgan Moses (OL), Foley Fatukasi (DT)
Last Year’s Results and This Year’s Outlook:
The New York Jets were certainly a project in 2021, with a first-year head coach and rookie quarterback leading the way. Their struggles were predictable, as one of the worst teams from a season before continued their losing ways by posting a 4-13 record on the year and finishing last in the division by a mile.
They acquired some nice talent in the off-season, especially through the draft, and could have a good roster if everything pans out for them. But much rests on the shoulders of Zach Wilson, whose start to the season will be in question due to his preseason injury. If he fails to see big improvements on some of the statistics that made him one of the worst pass throwers in the league last year, then New York could be headed nowhere fast.
Toughest Non-Divisional Games:
Week 1 vs Ravens
Week 6 @ Packers
Week 7 @ Broncos
How the Miami Dolphins match up:
The Jets have not fared well against the Dolphins over the last few seasons, and it doesn’t look as though that will be changing any time soon. New York has been victorious over Miami just once in the last ten meetings, and that game ended in just a one-point difference on the scoreboard.
It has been pure ownage over the last few years in this division rivalry, and it looks as though the Dolphins should be talented enough to steal another season sweep against the Jets in 2022.