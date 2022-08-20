Miami Dolphins: 3 things to love/hate from preseason Week 2 vs. Raiders
Did you catch the Miami Dolphins second preseason game on Saturday? Here are three things to love and three things to hate about the contest against the Raiders.
The Miami Dolphins played the second of three preseason games on Saturday evening as they played host to the Las Vegas Raiders, and the game was an ugly one.
The first three quarters were mistake-filled and low scoring for both teams, featuring drives that ended in field goals and another that resulted in an embarrassing safety. There were some fireworks provided late in the game, mostly by the home team. Skylar Thompson led an impressive comeback bid, one that heavily featured a fellow rookie, which was enough to set Dolphins fans abuzz after what was an underwhelming game otherwise.
But preseason games aren’t about the results, but instead the development of new schemes and new players, and there was a lot that we were able to learn during Week 2 of the preseason.
Unlike the first game against the Buccaneers, many of the projected regular season starters made their on-field debuts for the year, including guys like Tua Tagovailoa, Jevon Holland, and Christian Wilkins. The game planning and play calling was noticeably vanilla, but there was enough substance in this one to be able to start to make assumptions about what we are going to see in the regular season.
So what were some of the best things that the team showed in the 15-13 loss to the Raiders on Saturday? And what were some of the worst?
Here are three things to love and hate from the Miami Dolphins’ preseason Week 2 game: