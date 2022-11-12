3 reasons why the Miami Dolphins will defeat the Browns on Sunday
The Miami Dolphins are favored for their game against the Browns this Sunday, and they should be. Here are three reasons why they’ll win.
The Miami Dolphins have been enjoying a roller coaster of a season thus far in 2022 after improving their record to 6-3 with a hard-fought victory over the Chicago Bears last week. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leads the league in a handful of passing categories, effectively quieting his doubters, and Tyreek Hill has more receiving yards than any player in NFL history through nine weeks of football.
But there are issues as well. The defense has been deemed unreliable, as has their high-priced kicker, and there are disappointments and underachievers at multiple spots on the roster. There are penalty problems, decision-making issues, and clock management has been a negative talking point as well.
Despite the lowlights, the Dolphins are well in the thick of the AFC playoff picture, and have a couple of winnable games with a bye week sandwiched in between looming on their schedule. They’ll play against the Houston Texans after the Week 11 bye, and they’ll take on the Cleveland Browns this Sunday.
The Browns are 3-5 and currently on the outside looking in, and are awaiting the debut of Deshaun Watson, which should be happening in the coming weeks. The Dolphins are favored in this home contest, but Cleveland is capable of putting the pressure on Miami, especially from Miles Garrett and their defensive line.
Here are three reasons why the Miami Dolphins will be victorious this week against the Browns: