Miami Dolphins: 10 observations from Week 10 win over Browns
The Miami Dolphins played one of their best games of the season on Sunday afternoon. Here are 10 observations from their win over the Browns.
The Miami Dolphins continued their winning ways on Sunday, handily defeating the visiting Cleveland Browns on their way to their fourth straight victory. Coupled with the Bills’ dramatic loss to the Vikings, Mike McDaniel and company find themselves atop the standings in the AFC East, and are the second place team in the AFC overall.
Unlike in the first nine games of the season, there was very little to complain about in this one (just don’t look at the kicker). After a disheartening opening drive by the Dolphins’ defense, the team played well in nearly every aspect, as it was probably the most complete team win of the year.
The win gives Miami a record of 7-3 heading into their bye week, and they’ll face the worst team in the NFL on the opposite side before heading out on a tough west coast road trip.
Here are ten observations of the Miami Dolphins during their victory over the Browns on Sunday:
1. Jason Sanders is a BIG problem
Just when we thought the Jason Sanders situation couldn’t get any worse, it did on Sunday against the Browns.
We all held our collective breath as Sanders trotted out onto the field early in the second quarter, but he converted his 39-yard attempt to put the Dolphins ahead 10-7. But the problems came later in the game, as there were multiple missed extra points in the second half by the 22 million dollar man. It is true that Miami needs their kicker less now that their offense is high-powered, but being unable to rely on Sanders is a big problem, especially if his issues last into the playoffs.