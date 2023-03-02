Chris Grier talks about Miami Dolphins FA spending money and the plan
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins don’t have a lot of spending cash this year compared to other years but Chris Grier isn’t all that worried about it.
Over the last several years, the Miami Dolphins have had plenty of money to spend in free agency. After dumping the majority of the roster in 2019, the Dolphins were one of the teams with the largest amount of cap space.
Since then, they have handed out big contracts to Byron Jones, Xavien Howard (twice), Bradley Chubb, Terron Armstead, and of course, Tyreek Hill. Now, they don’t have that kind of money to blow on the big names in free agency.
Chris Grier was asked about restructures and the process of freeing up money.
"“Yeah, this is nothing that’s unexpected for us. We’ve done a good job communicating that and Mr. Ross, we’ve talked to him and knows as well. Brandon Shore and Max Napolitano do a great job of looking at all scenarios for us. But when we make moves and we do trades like we did with (Bradley) Chubb midseason, it’s always with an eye of what things are going to look like and what we have to do. We’ll be fine. It’s always working from that position flexibility that we like and we’ll continue to do that, which provides us opportunities to continue to make moves.” – Chris Grier"
The busiest guy may very well be Brandon Shore who handles the cap and contracts. Shore will need to free up space so the Dolphins can operate, sign their draft class, and add impact players to the roster, and that starts with restructures and potential extensions…like with Christian Wilkins.
Miami has to make decisions on 28 of their own impending free agents as well, that is over half of their 53-man roster and many of those players were contributors over the last two years.
While the Dolphins haven’t made any moves yet, they are coming because in 13 days, free agency officially starts and the three-day tampering window begins on the 13th. Is time running out for the Dolphins? No, but they are getting closer to having to make the tougher decisions they have been trying to avoid.