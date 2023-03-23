5 prominent former Miami Dolphins still on the NFL FA scrap heap
By Brian Miller
While the Miami Dolphins have made their share of moves, several of their own impending free agents from the 2022 season are still unemployed.
It hasn’t been the kind of free spirited spending across the NFL that we have seen in the past few years. Despite the salary cap rising, many of the deals made across the league have been low end one or two year deals.
Sure there has been some really big moves like Laremy Tunsil becoming the highest paid tackle in the league but many have just been, well, so-so.
The Dolphins entered the 2023 off-season wtih 28 impending free agents and only two of them were restricted. One thing is for certain, Miami isn’t going to get much back in the way of compensation picks next year.
While Miami has signed more than their share of free agents from other teams, only a handful of their own were brought back.
- Jeff Wilson
- Raheem Mostert
- Salvon Ahmed
- Myles Gaskin
- Duke Riley
- Nik Needham
- River Cracraft
- Geron Chirstian
- Andrew Van Ginkel
The nine players from Miami’s 28 isn’t a lot and while some may still be coming back to the Dolphins, a smaller handful have moved on.
- Trent Sherfield – Buffalo
- Michael Dieter – Houston
- Thomas Morstead – New York Jets
- Elandon Roberts – Pittsburgh
- Mike Gesicki – New England
Combined, 14 players from Miami’s 28, or half of the Dolphins impending free agents are still looking for work. Elijiah Campbell was tendered by the Dolphins prior to the start of the league new year.
Here is a look at the prominent remaining free agents who are still unemployed.