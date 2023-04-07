The Miami Dolphins should not take a running back in the draft
The offensive line needs to be improved. This is a draft with offensive line talent that runs into the second round.
Three offensive linemen I would love to see the Dolphins grab here are: center Joe Tippmann out of Wisconsin, tackle Matthew Bergeron out of Syracuse, guard Steve Avila out of TCU, or tackle Cody Mauch out of North Dakota State.
I know offensive linemen are not sexy picks, but you know what is sexy? Keeping Tua’s aqua jersey clean.
Tight end is another position that there are plenty of in this year’s NFL Draft. Sam LaPorta from Iowa will probably be gone before pick 51, but if he is available, he would be a guy worth picking. Some other tight ends who should be available are Luke Musgrave from Oregon State and Darnell Washington from Georgia if the Dolphins want a tight end who can block at a high level.
There are not a lot of high-level linebackers available in this year’s draft, but there is a chance that Drew Sanders is available at 51. He has been regarded as the highest ranked linebacker in this draft by multiple people. If he falls to 51, he is a must grab for the Dolphins.