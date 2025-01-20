2025 Dolphins Mock Draft: Miami overhauls defense in 7-round mock

The NFL wrapped up their divisional rounds in the playoffs, and for Miami Dolphins fans, it's a harsh reality that they simply are not close to being one of those teams that can play against the best.

Miami missed the postseason in 2024, and that is probably a good thing that saved them from an embarrassing early exit. Let's face reality for a second: the Dolphins were not good this year.



The offense was exposed, and the defense wasn't physical enough to go toe-to-toe with playoff-caliber teams. Hitting in this year's draft is critical, considering the team's salary cap situation.

The Dolphins will potentially enter the 2025 NFL Draft with 10 picks, depending on how the compensatory selections are handed out. The overall consensus is that Miami will no longer have two third-round comp picks because of the Christian Wilkins injury.



Current draft sites also have the Dolphins with different totals in picks. Some have them at nine selections, while others are calculating one more from compensatory selections. We are using the 10 selections as our base for this mock draft.

2025 Dolphins Mock Draft: Post-Divisional Round version

First-Round Pick (13th Overall)



Kenneth Grant - DT (Michigan)



Mason Graham gets all the public accolades and is listed as the top defensive tackle in this year's draft but the dropoff from him to his Michigan teammate, Kenneth Grant, is not that big. Grant would be an immediate help along the defensive line and would work well with Zach Sieler, forming a tough defensive interior.

Second-Round Pick (48th Overall)



Xavier Watts - S (Notre Dame)



The Dolphins have no choice but to draft a safety, and if they can land Xavier Watts in the second round, it would be a bargain. Miami will likely need to replace both Jevon Holland and Jordan Poyer. Watts will help ease that sting.

Third-Round Pick (99th Overall)



Connor Colby - OG (Iowa)



There is no question the Dolphins need interior line help on offense. This year's draft, of course, isn't deep with guard talent, and the top of the draft doesn't have the normal blue-chip-type players. Connor Colby has had a good college career and should compete for a starting job. He can play both sides of the line.

Fourth-Round Pick No. 1 (114th Overall)



Danny Stutsman - LB (Oklahoma)



Miami needs smart, physical players on defense, and they need linebacker depth. Danny Stutsman has shown himself to be reliable and dependable, with quick reflexes and good instincts. He likes to hit and that is something the Dolphins need.

Fourth-Round Pick No. 2 (134th Overall)



Dorian Strong - CB (Virginia)



At some point, Chris Grier will draft a cornerback. If Dorian Strong is available in round four, it makes a lot of sense. There is a lot to coach up with Strong and he has upside that Anthony Weaver can work with.

Fifth-Round Pick No. 1 (151st Overall)



Miles Frazier - OG (LSU)



The Dolphins should have learned their lesson from years of poor interior line play. Miles Frazier isn't an elite guard but he has promise and a higher ceiling. Miami needs a player that will compete for the job and it can't simply be handed to anyone.

Fifth-Round Pick No. 2 (157th Overall)



Luke Lachey - TE (Iowa)



Yes, the Dolphins will need a tight end, and frankly, you can't go wrong typically by drafting guys out of Iowa. The Hawkeyes seem to produce top tight ends regularly and while Luke Lachey isn't considered to be a big-time passing threat, he could be the blocking tight end Miami may need if they release Durham Smythe.

Seventh-Round Pick No. 1 (226th Overall)



Jaxson Dart - QB (Mississippi)



Jaxson Dart was considered to be an early day three draft pick but he has slid quite a bit since then. The Dolphins need help at the position and have extra picks to use on a backup. Miami lost Skylar Thompson to the Pittsburgh Steelers already this offseason, so they will need to address the position beyond free agency.

Seventh-Round Pick No. 2 (233rd Overall)



Zakhari Franklin - WR (Illinois)



Zakhari Franklin will provide competition at the position and chances are he will be a decent addition to the practice squad until he gets up to NFL speed. Miami will need extra receivers this year.

Seventh-Round Pick No. 3 (252nd Overall)



Le'Veon Moss - RB (Texas A&M)



Imagine going through a draft and not seeing Mike McDaniel get excited over drafting a running back he will eventually abandon. Le'Veon Moss isn't a great running back, if he was, he would be drafted a lot earlier than round seven but Miami needs players they can try to develop and Moss is that guy.

