The NFL Draft is months away, but rumors and speculation are already swirling as teams begin to drop out of the 2025 playoff chase. The Miami Dolphins, once a top-five team in the draft, now sit at pick number 12.

The team dropped one slot after their week 13 victory over the Saints. It's not easy to predict what any team is going to do when the calendar says April, let alone when it still reads the previous year. The biggest question on Dolphins fans isn't who they will select, but instead, who will make the selection.

In our most recent mock draft, the Dolphins may face a decision that no one expected as possible, and it could reshape the franchise in a way no one believed would happen this year.

NFL mock draft puts the Dolphins in a position to replace Austin Jackson

The Dolphins will enter the offseason needing cornerback, wide receiver, tight end, offensive line, safety, linebacker, and defensive end help. Did we mention quarterback as well? Yeah, that position too. If, for some odd reason, Fernando Mendoza fell into their laps, then QB would be the first off the board for Miami, but that isn't going to happen.

The Dolphins have to rebuild their roster from the inside out, and it starts with replacing Jackson, whose unreliable health issues may be better suited to playing guard.

Round 1: Pick 12 - Spencer Fano - OT - Utah

Fano continues to show he is the top tackle in this year's class. The Dolphins need the help. With Patrick Paul playing well on the left side, the Dolphins' weakest spot is where Jackson plays. Jackson looked good in his return against the Saints, but Miami can't afford to rely on him for next season. Move him inside to replace Jonah Savaiinaea, and put Fano on the corner.

Round 2: Pick - Denzel Boston - WR - Washington

The Dolphins' need for a wide receiver is clear, especially if/when Tyreek Hill is released. Miami keeps striking out with mid-round receivers, so they need to look earlier. Boston isn't going to flash with speed, but at 6'4" and 210, he has the bulk to play more physical against corners. The Dolphins' WR room needs big body receivers that can take the ball out of the air. Boston has the size and the hands to be a good WR at the next level.

Round 3: Pick 76 - Bray Hubbard - S - Alabama

Safety is a concern for the Dolphins with Ashtyn Davis a question mark to return. Hubbard is a physical safety who can support the run well. He lacks the speed teams might hope for, but his instincts are good enough to overcome those problems.

Round 3: Pick 82 - Cashius Howell - DE - Texas A&M

The Dolphins' defensive edge is Chop Robinson and maybe Bradley Chubb. There is always a chance they bring Matt Judon back for another year, but the list of qualified players ends with those three. Miami can't afford to draft another DE at the top of the draft, but Howell is a solid player with multiple moves off the snap.

Round 3: Pick 87 - Whit Weeks - LB - LSU

Now that Lane Kiffin is penciled in as the new LSU coach, it will be interesting to see if Weeks enters the draft or sticks around for his senior year. He is coming off a broken ankle, and that may force him to rethink a return. Weeks is a Zach Thomas-type of player. He just plays football from snap to whistle. What he lacks in size, he makes up for with instincts and physical play.

Round 4: Pick 112 - Tacario Davis - CB - Washington

The Dolphins need to address the corner position long before the draft, and that makes Davis a selection with high upside and low cost. Davis has big arms and flies to the ball, but he is coming off a down year in 2024. He has been quiet through 2025, but he is coachable and can adjust to the NFL as a solid developmental corner.

Round 5: Pick 152 - Logan Jones - C - Iowa

Miami needs a better plan behind Aaron Brewer. The current starter is having a fantastic season in 2025, but there is no reason to tempt fate by assuming he will remain healthy for another season. That has been the Dolphins' biggest downfall: not looking ahead for possible roadblocks. Jones has to develop more, but he has the qualities that could make him a starter in a year or two.

Round 7: Pick 226 - Drew Allar - QB - Penn State

There is a lot to like about Allar despite the start to his 2025 season. Once a potential 1st round pick, he started off the season with too much inconsistency and then a season-ending injury. The Dolphins need to find quarterbacks whose potential outweighs the risks. In this case, there is little risk for taking a top talent at the position in the 7th round. Other possible options include Cade Klubnik and perhaps Carson Beck.