Dolphins' mock draft signals a wild offseason no one’s ready for yet

The Miami Dolphins are in shambles, and it appears there isn't much that will fix this ship. After three weeks, the Dolphins are closer to holding a top-five pick in the 2026 NFL Draft rather than chasing a wild-card spot in the playoffs.

Being winless after three weeks isn't surprising to most fans, but the way they have lost is leaving more doubt. It is a problem that won't get fixed until next April. Miami fought hard on Thursday, hard enough that head coach Mike McDaniel may stick around for the whole season.

There are plenty of needs regardless of whether Dolphins owner Stephen Ross keeps McDaniel or general manager Chris Grier after the season, and they will all need to be addressed.



Of course, if both are gone, the needs of the team will be prioritized by what the next regime can do in free agency. For now, here is our post-Week 3 Miami 2026 mock draft that addresses these needs.

Miami Dolphins 2026 NFL Mock Draft after 0-3 start to 2025 season

First Round



Kadyn Proctor - OT (Alabama)

The Dolphins' most significant need is cornerback, but this is a position they may allocate money to in free agency, and there will be better options than offensive tackles.



Patrick Paul will be sufficient on the left side, but Austin Jackson is unreliable. Miami has to protect quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and any new head coach or general manager with an ounce of salt will know this.



Kadyn Proctor is the type of prospect that could make the line a lot better. Of course, if the Dolphins select in the top five, this pick will likely be for Tagovailoa's replacement.

Second Round



A.J. Harris - CB (Penn State)

We have to break down Miami's needs with this mock draft. The cornerback position should be addressed in free agency, like we said, but that doesn't mean the Dolphins won't add to the position group in the 2026 draft.



A.J. Harris is a solid second-round option and is more important than a safety. Defensively, Miami is in good shape beyond this position, so the second round may be the best option to add the help they need.



Don't be surprised if the receiver position becomes a priority as well, especially if the Dolphins trade Tyreek Hill by the middle of this season or before the start of the 2026 league new year in March.

Third Round (Pick No. 1)



Tyreak Sapp - Edge (Florida)

Fans won't like to hear this, but Jaelan Phillips won't be on the Dolphins after the 2025 season. First, he has to stay healthy, and second, Miami may not be able to meet his salary demands.



Expect Bradley Chubb to be gone as well for salary cap reasons. If Chubb goes, Phillips might stay if he can remain healthy all season. Regardless, the Dolphins will need to replace one, if not both of them.



While Miami is still likely to go corner and offensive tackle in the first two rounds, the edge will need to be addressed at some point over the first two days. Tyreak Sapp is a strong option if he doesn't climb the boards, which is entirely likely.

Third Round (Pick No. 2)



Jake Slaughter - G/C (Florida)

James Daniels is already banged up, and Jonah Savaiinaea is a promising rookie. The interior of the offensive line still is a problem for the Dolphins. Daniels and Savaiinaea should be fine, but adding depth is imperative.



Jake Slaughter will challenge for a starting job over Daniels or, at the very least, will provide the team with his replacement.

Fourth Round (Pick No. 1)



Jack Endries - TE (Texas)

It will take a lot to convince Dolphins fans that this season won't be McDaniel's last with Miami. A new head coach is not going to have the same feelings about the tight end position, and he may have to convince Grier to get him better options.



Jack Endries in the fourth round is a commitment to that change, but fans hoping for a game-changer at the position earlier in the draft will be disappointed.

Fourth Round (Pick No. 2 - Compensatory)



Aaron Anderson - WR (LSU)

Miami will still have Jaylen Waddle and Malik Washington on the roster, but Hill, as we mentioned, will probably be gone.



It's not easy to predict any other receivers currently on the roster sticking around beyond this season, outside of Tahj Washington. Another mid-round wide receiver won't be exciting, considering the Dolphins' past draft failures.

Fifth Round



Zeke Wheatley - S (Penn State)

Miami will need to address the safety position, but it isn't an absolute must. Zeke Wheatley is a good prospect who would provide physical play alongside Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Seventh Round



Ethan Onianwa - OT (Ohio State)

Miami continues to rebuild its offensive line with more young depth. This will be the biggest project of any new head coach or general manager, but if both McDaniel and Grier do make it through the 2025 season, these are all still areas of need they must fix.

