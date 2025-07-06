Early Dolphins 2026 mock draft wipes away this year’s biggest failures

The 2025 season hasn't started, but it is getting clearer what positions the Miami Dolphins will need to address in the 2026 NFL Draft.

On paper, this year's squad should push for a playoff spot, and if things go well, there is no reason they shouldn't be giving the Buffalo Bills a run for the division title. Yes, it is possible. There is talent on both sides of the ball that could surprise a lot of people.

That said, the roster still needs some tweaks, specifically at cornerback. The good news is that the trade that brought Minkah Fitzpatrick back to Miami also filled a hole at safety for at least the next two seasons.

If the Dolphins do play well this year, they can expect a late selection in each of the draft rounds. Here is an early look at what a 5-round draft might look like for 2026.

Round 1: Domani Jackson - CB - Alabama

Miami has one clear need, and that is a cornerback. After addressing the offensive line in 2025, we have to believe that if the team needs to tweak that part of the roster, they will do so in free agency. What they can't do is fall into the same trap that has plagued them under Chris Grier, overpay for a veteran corner that will be around for a couple of years. Drafting a top prospect in Jackson and developing him is the no-brainer option.

Round 2: Ja'Kobi Lane - WR - USC

There is a real possibility Tyreek Hill could be gone by the time the Dolphins draft in 2026. If that happens, they will need another WR to take his spot. Miami still has Jaylen Waddle and Malik Washington may show enough to warrant a lot more playing time. But if Hill is gone, receiver will be a priority, potentially as early as the first round.

Round 3: Thaddeus Dixon - CB - NC

The cornerback room is so thin and lacking talent that Miami could justify taking two CBs with its first three picks next year. Dixon would challenge for a starting role right away, as the Dolphins seemingly can't rely on Cam Smith and Storm Duck. If one of them steps up, the Dolphins may be able to look somewhere else with their third-round pick.

Round 3, Pick 2: Lander Barton - LB - Utah

The Dolphins may lose Jaelan Phillips after the season, especially if he gets hurt again after playing a total of 12 games the last two seasons. They will need to look for LB help. Barton is good enough to play inside or move outside in some schemes. He is a well-rounded player Miami should pay attention to.

Round 4: Oscar Delp - TE - Georgia

Darren Waller is here on a one-year deal, and the Dolphins need to make a move eventually to find a TE they can rely upon more consistently than these one-year retreads. The Waller trade alone proves the coaching staff doesn't fully trust the options that are currently on the roster.

Round 5: Diego Pounds - OL - Ole Miss

The Dolphins have to address the offensive line, no matter how the 2025 season looks. They have to be better with their depth, and adding another lineman is imperative. Miami should add a lineman every year until they get it right. Diego Pounds has an awesome name and was the No. 23 offensive tackle in the country before he committed to Ole Miss.