2027 NFL Draft QB Meter: Tankers starting to emerge for top prospects

The Miami Dolphins are one of many teams that are already starting to turn their eyes toward what promises to be a stacked quarterback class in the 2027 NFL Draft.

However, the Dolphins won't be the only team that is going to be positioning themselves to make a move for one of these prospects.

With almost one-third of the season in the books, which teams are in position to land a quarterback, and which ones will be willing to wait until next year?

2026 NFL Draft QB Meter

Tier 1: No way, no how

Baltimore Ravens

Buffalo Bills

Chicago Bears

Cincinnati Bengals

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Kansas City Chiefs

Jacksonville Jaguars

Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Rams

New England Patriots

San Francisco 49ers

Washington Commanders

Every team in this group has their future under center locked and loaded, and any quarterback addition they make will be to improve the backup room behind them. Every team wants nothing more than to be included in this tier.

Jayden Daniels hasn't had a great go of it this season, but Washington remains committed to making him work. Both the Raiders and Rams used first-round picks on their alleged QBs of the future, Fernando Mendoza and Ty Simpson, last year, while Brock Purdy continues to put any doubts about his ceiling to bed.

Tier 2: Crazier things have happened

Carolina Panthers

Dallas Cowboys

Denver Broncos

Philadelphia Eagles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Seattle Seahawks

Bryce Young and Bo Nix look like they'll be under center next season, but there's a very small chance a late-season regression could at least force some uncomfortable conversations to be had. Baker Mayfield and Jalen Hurts are owed a ton of money, but these organizations could both be on the verge of a major blow-up.

Dallas has Prescott, and he is still terrific, but Jerry Jones may be willing to do something drastic (like changing his quarterback) after years of mediocre results. Sam Darnold may be hitting his ceiling in Seattle, which could make their future interesting.

Tier 3: The Justin Herbert tier

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers could easily get a haul for Herbert, as there is no way that a 5,000-yard passer and ascending young player turned into Davis Mills all of a sudden. However, Herbert is also the best asset a weak Chargers roster has right now, and LA would need a Godfather offer to consider moving him.

Tier 4: True toss-ups

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

New Orleans Saints

New York Giants

Tennessee Titans

CJ Stroud has largely been terrific for Houston despite the record. However, the combination of Houston's record and an impending contract extension could make things quite icy. Daniel Jones is struggling, and the Colts could look to reboot despite not having a first-round pick.

None of the 2025 top draftees are set in stone. Dart has been great, but he's now suffered two major injuries. Shough is way too up-and-down for a prospect his age, and Ward is trending closer to all-time bust territory than the long-term starter tier.

Tier 5: More likely than not

Atlanta Falcons

Miami Dolphins

Minnesota Vikings

Michael Penix Jr. has impressed since returning from injury, but considering how brittle he has been, Atlanta will likely be looking for another quarterback who can push him. Kyler Murray is on a one-year deal, and Minnesota may try to get back on the developmental roller coaster after JJ McCarthy failed to live up to the hype.

The Dolphins seem willing and ready to give Malik Willis a very long leash, but two touchdown passes through five weeks are not going to be good enough to dissuade them from using what could be one of the highest picks in the draft on someone who can lead them in the future.

Tier 6: All but a lock

Arizona Cardinals

Cleveland Browns

New York Jets

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Jets have seen Geno Smith perform better than many expected, but he is still in his late 30s and not signed long-term. Cleveland has a roster that can do some damage, but they need to finally rid themselves of the Deshaun Watson cloud that has hung over this organization. The 2026 class is the perfect chance to do so.

Arizona can bring in a younger option to run the same offense that has Jacoby Brissett actually putting up respectable numbers. The Steelers have Drew Allar, but they will need a more earnest investment once Aaron Rodgers retires.