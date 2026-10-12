Arch Manning has Dolphins staring down an impossible NFL Draft decision

Five games into the NFL season, most Miami Dolphins fans have already shifted their focus to the 2027 NFL Draft. Malik Willis, while he wasn't exactly set up for success, doesn't look like the long-term answer at quarterback. At 0-5, the Dolphins may very well have their choice of the top quarterbacks in the upcoming class (assuming they don't opt for Jeremiah Smith instead).

Texas prospect Arch Manning has been the presumed QB1 for years now. Beyond his family name, Manning has all of the traits that teams look for in a franchise quarterback.

Still, he hasn't been able to put everything together for the Longhorns. Manning's inconsistency has put his QB1 status in question and could leave the Dolphins with a difficult draft decision next April.

Arch Manning isn't giving the Miami Dolphins an easy 2027 NFL Draft decision

The 2027 quarterback class as a whole has been underwhelming, at least at the top. Both Manning and Dante Moore have failed to live up to expectations, leaving questions about which passer will come off the board first.

Through five games, Manning has thrown for 1,119 yards, ten touchdowns, and five interceptions. He has had far too many inaccurate passes and has made a few questionable decisions, but his talent is obvious.

A team like the Dolphins hoping to find its QB of the future will still be looking for more from Manning.

Trevor Lawrence should give Dolphins hope for potential Arch Manning pick

If the Dolphins want an example of how well drafting Manning could play out for them, they don't need to look outside of their own state. Trevor Lawrence, like Manning, was the presumed top quarterback in his class for years. He had the tools to back it up, even if there were questionable moments in college.

Early in Lawrence's career, he didn't live up to the sky-high expectations that had been set for him. Accuracy issues and slow processing held him back from being the superstar that the Jacksonville Jaguars expected him to be.

But with a little bit of patience, the Jaguars reaped the rewards of picking the top quarterback in the draft. Lawrence is now an early contender in the MVP race this season. With the right play caller in Liam Coen, he has validated his pre-draft hype.

Manning possesses many of the skills that make Lawrence great. If the Dolphins have the chance to draft him, they'll need to look to the Jaguars' success as a reason to take the chance.