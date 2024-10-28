3 Dolphins players who shouldn't last the rest of October
By Brian Miller
When a team is 2-5, there is a lot of bad football being played that even a top quarterback can't fix. For the Miami Dolphins, offseason decisions continue to be a problem for this team.
There is a lot of blame to go around, and while we can all clap and applaud the addition of Calais Campbell, we are all still wondering what Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel were thinking with some of their other decisions.
Tua Tagovailoa still believes in this team, but the Dolphins need to begin preparing for the future.
While there are more than a few players we can point to, these three have no business being on the Dolphins' roster after their Week 8 loss.
Which players do the Dolphins need to move on from after latest loss?
Odell Beckham Jr.
You would think that a team fielding Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle on the boundaries would open an opportunity for someone like Odell Beckham Jr. That hasn't been the case, and on Sunday, he didn't register a single catch. After missing the first four weeks and all of training camp, OBJ looks like nothing more than a guy collecting a paycheck.
If Beckham wants to play football, he should bang on Chris Grier's door and demand to be cut or traded. The Dolphins don't need him because they don't use him. What was the point of signing him? It still seems like his addition to the team was a "fanboy" signing by McDaniel.
Julian Hill
Julian Hill wasn't flagged this week, but he did fumble the ball near the goal line. The Dolphins recovered, but it could have spelled disaster. Miami may have eventually lost this game, but why is Hill still a part of any offensive package?
Durham Smythe may not be perfect, but he is consistently better than Hill. Jonnu Smith may need a break from time to time, but he should be in on every play in which the TE could be targeted with a pass. Miami has Tanner Conner, who has shown more when given the opportunity, yet the Dolphins have him inactive so Hill can start. It makes no sense.
Liam Eichenberg
It is still hard to believe the Dolphins traded up for Liam Eichenberg. It's hard to believe they drafted him at all. Miami could have drafted Asante Samuel Jr. or Creed Humphrey. Instead, the Dolphins' scouting department once again proved they are not very good at their job.
Eichenberg will be a free agent after the season, and unless Grier finds another way to completely surprise Dolphins fans, this has to be it. He is getting a little better by not having as many penalties, but he is a liability and continues to miss the blocks he needs to make. His inconsistency is frustrating.