5 Dolphins offseason decisions in 2024 that already look like a disaster
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins didn't do much this past offseason, and it shows on the field. The Dolphins have looked horrible despite the high expectations coming off last season's success. Instead of building the roster further, general manager Chris Grier opted for a simpler and more cost-effective approach.
Grier may get accolades for not spending big money on Robert Hunt and Christian Wilkins, and the deal given to Tua Tagovailoa was inevitable despite the concussion that has seen him out since Week 2. There was no real risk in letting the players go or signing Tua because it had to be done. Grier, however, did his team no favors this offseason either.
Dolphins fans are already seething over the non-pursuit of Andrew Van Ginkel, who looks like a Pro Bowl linebacker in Minnesota. That was one of many mistakes Grier and the Dolphins made during the 2024 offseason.
These five were worse.
Dolphins failed to have a plan in place should Tua Tagovailoa get hurt
Signing Tim Boyle made little sense, even at the time. Letting Mike White go did make sense, but the Dolphins opted to keep Skylar Thompson, who, if we are being honest, didn't look good during the preseason. Neither backup won the job; White lost it.
The Dolphins looked at 2023 and figured that Tua wasn't going to deal with concussions anymore; at least, that is what I am telling myself. They passed on opportunities to add experienced veterans during free agency and now are limping through the season until Tua returns. The lack of foresight has hindered the team and could have been avoided. Looking at teams like the Minnesota Vikings thrive with a backup is simply embarrassing when looking at the Dolphins' situation.
Dolphins had poor plan at wide receiver despite history lesson presented to them
Miami was going to run it back in 2024. Braxton Berrios, River Cracraft, and Erik Ezukanma were all returning and being joined by two rookies and an aging veteran. The problem was clearly visible from the start, but the Dolphins didn't care. They knew better than history.
Cracraft gets hurt and misses games. Berrios has speed but doesn't run great routes and is hardly used offensively. Ezukanma is a training camp star, not a Sunday star. All three players have done exactly the same in 2024—injury, non-use on gameday, injured and not developing.
The Dolphins should have known this, but they went and signed Odell Beckham, who at the time needed surgery and may not be ready for the start of camp. What happened? He had surgery and wasn't available. The Dolphins' decision to gloss over the position returned to haunt them.
Instead of paying a little more for healthy receivers, they got an aging veteran who missed four weeks and a turnstile that has included Robbie Chosen, Dee Eskridge, and Grant DuBose. Meanwhile, their two draft picks have been injured and still don't have experience.
Dolphins still believe the offensive line isn't a problem
Miami's offensive line is grading well in run blocking, but it is a different story for pass protection. The addition of Aaron Brewer to replace Connor Williams hasn't gone as well as it should have. Williams is playing well in Seattle and would have been a cheaper option for the Dolphins. Instead, they have been dealing with snap issues and missed line assignments.
At guard, the Dolphins still believe that Liam Eichenberg is the answer. Fans are waiting for an extension to be announced because that is what Grier would do. Both he and Robert Jones have been, at best, average but mostly worse. Instead of spending a little more money, Grier once again believes he can get by shopping at Dollar General.
Dolphins had no idea what they were doing with their edge-rushers
Jaelan Phillips's recovery workout videos had the Dolphins fans hyped for his return, and they must have had the same impact on Grier. The Dolphins banked on Phillips' recovery, and the best they could do was draft Chop Robinson as a backup plan.
Instead of paying Andrew Van Ginkel for a couple more years of service, the Dolphins opted to sign Shaq Barrett to a short-term deal, only to watch him opt for retirement before training camp. Miami had to bring back Emmanuel Ogbah to fill the hole. The Dolphins didn't consider the possibility of losing Phillips to another injury, or they didn't have a plan in place if they did. Yet another mistake made by the front office.
Dolphins still have no explanation for retaining Danny Crossman
Against the New England Patriots in Week 5, the Dolphins' special teams were as bad as anyone can remember. Miami had two missed kicks—one for a fumbled snap. It then had a punt blocked. Even when Jason Sanders made a kick, it didn't stand because of a penalty.
The poor performance was Danny Crossman's tenure with the Dolphins in a highlight reel. The consistency of special teams is the fact they are bad. About the only thing working is Sanders kicking the ball into the end zone.
Crossman was a holdover from the Brian Flores regime. The week-to-week, month-to-month, year-to-year performance of the Dolphins special teams under Crossman is nowhere near good enough.