3 former Dolphins players who failed with their new teams in 2024

When the 2024 offseason began, it was clear the Miami Dolphins were going to make moves the fans were not going to like. That was definitely the case as the season progressed.

Throughout the season, fans have been quick to point out the massive mistake Miami made with how they handled Minnesota Vikings linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel. The fact that he made the Pro Bowl has been a point of contention among fans.

AVG wasn't the only former Dolphins player who managed to create a stir. As Miami struggled with its own offensive line issues, former guard Robert Hunt started every game for the Carolina Panthers and wasn't called for a single penalty through the first 16 weeks. Meanwhile, in Miami...

We can let that last sentence just fade away, but not all of the former Dolphins players from 2023 had stellar seasons.

Christian Wilkins isn't missed nearly as much as he was initially

Christian Wilkins' season with the Las Vegas Raiders started out well, but it came to a crashing halt when a foot injury sidelined him for the season. The Raiders invested a lot of money in the stellar defensive tackle and got little to show for it in Year 1. Meanwhile, the Dolphins put their money on Zach Sieler, who turned in what should have been a Pro Bowl spot.

The loss of Wilkins was tempered by the addition of Calais Campbell, who was a superb player on and off the field. Miami's decision to let Wilkins move on looks to be a smart one after a season apart.

Jerome Baker gave his all for Dolphins but couldn't get it done with Seahawks

Jerome Baker was one of the few Dolphins draft picks to hang on long enough to get another contract off his rookie deal. Baker wasn't great or elite, but there was never a question of his drive and desire. He simply didn't fit all the time, and when Anthony Weaver took over, Baker's time in Miami would come to an end.

The former Dolphins linebacker joined the Seattle Seahawks, but he couldn't last. The Seahawks began moving defensive pieces, and after only a short stay, Baker was traded to the Tennessee Titans before the deadline.

Losing Connor Williams was supposed to be a big mistake for Chris Grier

The Dolphins needed a center, and Aaron Brewer was injured. Connor Williams was coming back from injury and was cleared to play. He joined the Seahawks and immediately was added as the starter.

However, his time in Seattle didn't go as well as he had hoped. In November, Williams abruptly announced he was retiring from the NFL. At the age of 27 and after having major surgery, the former Dolphins' well-respected center hung up his cleats, citing personal reasons.

