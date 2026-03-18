3 landing spots for De'Von Achane if Dolphins' fire sale continues

If the Miami Dolphins weren't in full rebuild mode before the morning of March 17th, they certainly are now. Jaylen Waddle's trade to the Denver Broncos didn't just add an extra first and third-round pick to their draft arsenal; it was a clear signal to the rest of the league that they are open for business.

Upon his arrival, new general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan named five players as the "core" players around whom he would build the team, and Waddle was one of those players. Less than two months later, and he is now obviously gone. If the fire sale is going to stay open, De'Von Achane is the name to watch.

Achane is one of the best playmakers in the entire NFL, but he is going to need an extension very soon. Will a team that is clearly looking to completely rest their roster want to pay top dollar for a running back, even one as good Achane? I would guess not.

If he is going to be moved, these three teams have both the need and the draft capital to offer Miami a reasonable deal.

3 teams that make the most sense as potential landing spots for Miami Dolphins star De'Von Achane

Houston Texans trade Pick 59, 2027 fourth-round pick for De'Von Achane

Two picks, and not even one inside the top 50, may seem like poor value for a player of Achane's age and level of play, but there are a few factors that make it harder to get much more than this. Any team that would trade for him would need to sign him to a big-money extension immediately, and doing so for a running back has plenty of risk involved.

In the Houston Texans case, it could be well worth it. They already traded a 2026 fourth-round pick, a 2027 seventh-round pick, and offensive lineman Juice Scruggs to Detroit for David Montgomery earlier this offseason, but he is a short-term answer to their running back woes. Pairing him with Achane could replicate the "Sonic and Knuckles" backfield that was so successful in Detroit, with Achane playing the Jahmyr Gibbs role.

If the Texans want to maximize one of the last seasons of cheap control for quarterback C.J. Stroud, this would be a great way to do so.

The Vikings are a sneaky team to watch out for if Achane really is made available by the Dolphins. They agreed to a revised contract to keep Aaron Jones around for next season, and they still have Jordan Mason as a capable bruiser, but Achane would be far and away their second-best playmaker behind Justin Jefferson.

Minnesota is in a tough spot now that they seem likely to be moving on from 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy at QB, bringing in Kyler Murray to be the new starter in hopes of remaining competitive in 2026. If they think Achane's addition would get them back in the playoff hunt, I could easily see them making the call.

This one is perhaps the most surprising team of the three, but not if you have been keeping tabs on what the Giants have been up to this offseason. Despite having a strong tandem (when healthy) of Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy Jr. at running back, the Giants have been heavily rumored to be targeting running back help this offseason.

There were rumors about Kenneth Walker being in play for them before he was scooped up by the Chiefs, and Jeremiyah Love seems like he could be a potential pick at No. 5 overall in the 2026 draft. Instead of doing that, however, why not trade for a proven player like Achane to help out second-year QB Jaxson Dart? New head coach John Harbaugh knows what an explosive runner can do for a team, and he may be willing to part with a high second-rounder to get the deal done.