3 Dolphins players who have already earned the right to get an extension

In 2027, the Miami Dolphins are going to have more than $100 million to spend in free agency. But before they get to that point, they have to evaluate their own roster.

Miami won't have a lot of players who have medium- to high-value contracts, and many of the 23 players currently listed as potential free agents will receive one-year deals at best. That doesn't mean there aren't players who deserve more than a single-season contract.

After looking through the free agent list for 2027 and comparing their play so far through nine weeks of the NFL season, only three players stand out as being someone who warrants consideration for an extension beyond one year.

Miami Dolphins need to lock up these three players up once the 2026 season is over

Josh Uche

Uche has played surprisingly well this year after a rather slow start. Now that he has a grasp of the Jeff Hafley defensive scheme, he is making the most of it. Providing consistent pressure off the edge, Uche has a sack in each of the last two games, three on the year, and seven hits on the quarterback this season. His value continues to increase week-to-week. It's one of the reasons why his name was so often floated as the trade deadline got closer.

Greg Dulcich

We have said this before: good things happen when you get the tight end involved in the passing game. Dulchich isn't a Travis Kelce type, and he never will be, but he is solid as both a pass catcher and a blocker. The Dolphins' biggest mistake with the TE is that they don't get him more involved. After two seasons on one-year deals, it's time to give him some security.

JuJu Brents

Brents was one of those players who showed flashes throughout his NFL career, but could never be consistent enough to put it all together. Injuries were a big part of his problems, and (knock on wood) his health this season has kept him on the field.

The Dolphins are getting the level of play many expected from him when he entered the NFL. If he stays healthy for the rest of the season, there is no reason not to see him return for another year, but he should probably sign a two-year deal with incentives just in case.

In all, there are 23 impending free agents after the season. Only Austin Jackson has the "big" name on the list. That alone shows how the Dolphins built the roster by releasing so many bad contracts last offseason.

Many of these players will be brought back, as we mentioned, on one-year deals as the team looks to spend its money on fixing glaring holes and adding better depth across the roster.