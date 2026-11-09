Dolphins' defense's stellar Week 9 performance wasted on an inept offense

The Miami Dolphins went mano-a-mano with the NFL's best offense and held their ground, but their offense was so bad that it didn't matter.

Miami kept the game close, but that was because their relentless and punishing defense kept the Lions' high-powered offense struggling most of the game. The Lions didn't score a touchdown until late in the 3rd quarter.

When Jahmyr Gibbs took the handoff into the endzone, Dolphins fans knew that despite the score being just 16-6, the game was over. They were right. Miami's offense couldn't generate consistent yards to keep the team in the game.

Miami Dolphins offense needs to be a big part of the team's 2027 offseason

To be at least somewhat fair to the offense, kicker Zane Gonzalez missed a chip-shot field goal that would have tied the game 9-9. The overall play of the offense is hard to specifically pinpoint, but it starts with the penalties.

Miami's offense seemed to commit at least one, if not two, penalties on each drive. That hurts the quarterback's play, disrupts the continuity of a drive, and puts the team in a hole that they are not good enough to get out of.

It's clear that the Dolphins are missing De'Von Achane despite the play of Ollie Gordon II. Achane adds a new level to the offense, especially in the passing game. Willis doesn't have that outlet without Achane.

Regardless of the spin, Miami's offense needs pieces, and they are not just wide receivers with experience. Will Kacmarek has done well in his rookie season, but the Dolphins still don't have that go-to TE because, for whatever reason, they don't feature Greg Dulcich as they should.

Against the Lions in Week 9, Dulcich was only targeted four times; this was against the worst-defending team against TEs in the NFL. That's a problem. The question is, who is that on? Do we point to Bobby Slowik or the QB's decisions?

Regardless of who is to blame, the entire unit is making too many mistakes, including veteran center Aaron Brewer, who has struggled this year as well. Miami has to look deeper next year. They are not a single piece away from solving the problems, but the right side of the line is a good place to start.

In Week 8, the Dolphins' defense sent a strong message to the rest of the NFL. They aren't quitters; they are physically imposing, and if they can take down the league's No. 1 offense, they just need their offense to catch up because, when it does, this team could be dangerous.