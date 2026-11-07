Greg Dulcich could be Dolphins' best weapon against struggling Lions' defense

The Miami Dolphins are going to face a tough Detroit Lions defense on Sunday, but there is one player who could make Miami's offense run more smoothly than expected. The problem is that the Dolphins don't know how to use him consistently.

Greg Dulcich might be the Dolphins' best tight end in more than a decade. He probably would be statistically if Miami fed him the ball. Over nine games this year, he has had just one game with seven targets and another with six. This week, he needs more.

The Lions are not good at stopping opposing tight ends. The Dolphins will have their hands full with Sam LaPorta, so Miami needs to give the Lions a taste of it as well. Detroit is ranked last in the league at covering tight ends.

Miami Dolphins best avenue for a victory in Week 9 is to feed TE Greg Dulcich

Miami is the 4th worst team in the league against tight ends. They've allowed six touchdowns and 483 receiving yards, and the Lions are still somehow worse. Detroit has given up 11 tight-end touchdowns and more than 680 receiving yards this year.

Detroit has allowed 61 receptions on 80 targets this year, beating the 55 receptions the Raiders have given up. Despite facing some of the league's best TEs, the Dolphins have allowed only 48 receptions on 55 attempts, but that still isn't great when you consider that just seven targets have hit the ground.

We have been pining for Dulcich to get more touches. Good things happen when Malik Willis throws his way. It would be a shame if the TE didn't eclipse 100 yards this week. It's up to offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik to get him the ball until the Lions figure out how to stop them

It shouldn't be ironic. The best game for Dulcich this year came when he went for 86 yards against the Jets, the only game Miami has won this year. It was the only time this season Dulcich caught more than 55 yards.

Willis will be the key. He has to be far more decisive in his throws, and the open receiver windows close quickly. Forcing the ball won't work, but he has to be open-minded and realize that the better play may be hitting the TE for a four- or five-yard gain as opposed to trying to thread a needle downfield to a covered wideout.