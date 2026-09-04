3 Dolphins practice squad players who could become essential in 2026

In the last few days, the Miami Dolphins' churning of their roster has slowed to a crawl. The roster is set, the practice squad is filled, and the only things that will change it now are unexpected releases or injuries.

Miami's 53-man roster includes 12 of the 13 draft picks. Only Max Llewellyn was cut, but that came after he was initially added to the 53-man roster. He was immediately signed to the practice squad once he cleared waivers.

With depth issues at several positions, most of these PS guys will get opportunities to play on Sunday throughout the season, but only a few could end up making a big impact in 2026.

Miami Dolphins practice squad players can fill much-needed depth roles in 2026

Jalen Reagor - WR

The Dolphins carried 7 receivers on their initial roster. That got trimmed to six after Miami added waiver claims a day after the final cuts. Reagor was one of the initial releases. His time on the practice squad will help him earn call-ups to the 53, but the Dolphins' WR depth is still relatively thin.

Three rookies take up three of the six spots, with Malik Washington and Jalen Tolbert taking up two more. The Dolphins like Ryan Miller, a waiver addition, but Reagor will be the first player to be added if any of them deal with injuries. By the end of the year, he should be on the active roster.

Jarquez Hunter - RB

Acquired in the trade that sent TuTu Atwell back to the Rams, Hunter has a lot of high-end potential, and he should get opportunities this year. Miami will enter the season with three running backs, but even one minor injury will bring Hunter onto the roster.

Hunter is a physically imposing runner who plows through defenders rather than going around them. A 4th-round pick of the Rams in 2025, Hunter was high on their list of wants heading into the draft. The Dolphins getting him could be a steal for general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan.

Ethan Bonner - CB

No one wants to hear this now, but given the depth problems in the secondary, specifically at corner, Bonner is one of those players who will inevitably end up on the 53. Bonner started camp strong, but he was incredibly inconsistent during the preseason games.

There is a lot to like about him, but after three seasons he still hasn't taken the next step. Maybe this year under Jeff Hafley will help get him over the hump.