3 Dolphins veterans Jon-Eric Sullivan could put on notice in wave 2 of free agency

The Miami Dolphins can't do a lot in free agency, but that doesn't mean they have to remain dormant. There are options on the market as free agency heads into the second wave. The Dolphins are more likely to get active in waves three and four, before waiting for the post-June first market opening.

There are not a lot of veterans who will lose their jobs currently left on Miami's roster. Most have already changed locations, but there is a risk of losing playing time.

With the next wave of free agency set to begin on Monday, these three potential additions could create snap count issues for veterans.

Miami Dolphins are still turning over their roster as free agency moves into phase two

Jaylen Wright

Miami thought highly of Wright, but his playing time has taken a backseat to De'Von Achane and Ollie Gordon. Wright is expected to be the number two runner on the team's offense this year, but keep an eye on A.J. Dillon.

Dillon spent his first three seasons with the Packers before joining the Eagles last season. He could provide more veteran experience between Gordon and Achane, leaving Wright to pick up the leftovers.

Seth Vernon

The Dolphins haven't had Vernon on the roster for a full week yet, but competition most certainly will be coming soon. Matt Araiza could provide the Dolphins more than just competition, but a long-term option for the punting job. Ariaiza has had a weird journey in the NFL. Post-draft allegations from his college days forced the Bills to release him. Once cleared, he joined the Chiefs.

Araiza is now a free agent without a home. He has one of the league's biggest legs and already has over 5,600 yards punting in his two seasons with the Chiefs. If Sullivan wants competition, Araiza may make it a one-man show against Vernon, making his time in Miami seem like a South Florida vacation.

Storm Duck

Duck has been with the Dolphins for a short time, but with the depleted corner unit, it would seem that he would have an inside track to start in 2026. That's a big question. Duck has shown flashes of what he can do, but Miami is going to address the position in the draft, perhaps in round one.

A name to keep an eye on is Trevon Diggs. The former Dallas star cornerback spent last season with Jeff Hafley in Green Bay. Diggs is far removed from his Pro Bowl days, which were actually just four years ago. He started just one game last season for the Packers, and that should hurt his value, which in turn would help Miami, which can't afford to overspend. If he does sign with Miami, it may not come until after June 1st, when they have more money to use.