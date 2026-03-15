Dolphins mock draft attacks roster holes free agency could not fill

Free agency in the NFL is starting to reshape rosters around the league. The Miami Dolphins have plenty of holes that were not going to be filled immediately.

Miami has eight draft picks entering draft season. It won't come as a surprise if Jon-Eric Sullivan adds more, but it should also be noted that some of the return he gains may not hit until 2027. This year's draft class has been criticized for not being deep at many positions, especially compared to the 2027 class.

After releasing Tua Tagovailoa and trading Minkah Fitzpatrick, there are holes on the roster that need attention. Adding Malik Willis to replace Tagovailoa, however, doesn't rule out another addition at quarterback. Sullivan has said he plans to add a QB in the draft. Was that pre-free agency smoke and mirrors?

Miami Dolphins look to fix their biggest weaknesses in latest NFL mock draft

Round 1: Pick 11 - Traded - Lions

It is going to be difficult for Sullivan to stay at 11 given the number of holes he needs to fill over the next two seasons. Trading back makes a lot of sense, even if that means moving outside of the top 20. In this trade, we took the Lions' offer of pick 17, 50, and a 2027 4th-round pick for number 11.

Round 1: Pick 17 - Via trade with Lions - Mansoor Delane - CB

Cornerback is a major need, and free agency hasn't helped. The best options for the Dolphins are to address the need in the draft and later in the offseason before training camp. Delane is considered one of the top two corners in this class. His current draft range is late top-10 to pick 20.

Round 2: Pick 43 - Max Iheanachor - OT - Arizona State

To put this as bluntly as possible, the Dolphins solved one of their guard problems and potentially a tackle problem in the future. Iheanachor can play inside or out, and it's likely he takes a similar path as Laremy Tunsil, starting inside and eventually moving to right tackle to replace Austin Jackson. The Dolphins need to beef up their offensive front. Iheanachor is climbing draft boards, and the buzz surrounding him could make him a late-day one pick.

Round 2: Pick 50 - Chris Johnson - CB - San Diego State

One of this year's top CBs entering the draft, Johnson is a day-one starting prospect with the skill set to turn heads in his rookie season. The 6-foot corner is fluid in coverage and can turn his hips to keep up with faster receivers. Johnson is also a ball-hawker, something the Dolphins need. If he can slide this far, it would be a massive steal for Sullivan. Doubling up on CB this early in the draft is hard to swallow, but the Dolphins find both of their starters on the boundary.

Round 3: Pick 75 -Kamari Ramsey - Safety - USC

The loss of Minkah Fitzpatrick leaves the deep secondary a mess. Miami has to address the position. If they were able to get Ramsey in round three, it would be a great start. The tall, hard-hitting safety can move into the slot and play in nickel and dime packages. Ramsey is a perfect fit who can develop with the young boundary corners previously taken.

Round 3: Pick 87 - Max Klare - TE - Ohio State

The Dolphins need to address this position in the draft. Free agency isn't going to help much. Klare is a tall, physical tight end who is not only good in the passing game but also has the tools to make an immediate impact as a blocker.

Round 3: Pick 90 - Traded to Broncos

The Dolphins, needing more draft picks, can afford to move down a few spots. In this trade, they get numbers 94 and 130 for picks 90 and 151. It's a simple trade that allows Miami to move up in the next round without giving up more than a few spots in round three.

Round 3: Pick 94 - Bryce Lance - WR - North Dakota State

Miami needs a big receiver to complement Jaylen Waddle. At 6'3", Lance has the height. In his last two seasons, he has produced two 1,000-yard receiving seasons and 25 touchdowns over those same years. At the NFL Combine, Lance had the 5th-fastest 40 time of any WR prospect, and his grading was near the top of all receivers overall.

Round 4: Pick 111 - Drew Allar - QB - Penn State

Miami added Malik Willis in free agency, but Sullivan has stated repeatedly that they will look to draft a quarterback this year. Allar makes sense, but round four may be too high for Sullivan, given the other needs. We, however, couldn't pass him up.

Allar showed off his potential at the combine, and his ankle is completely healed. His performance will most assuredly help his draft stock. The Dolphins would be smart to seriously consider him. Allar vs. Quinn Ewers would be a perfect camp battle. Miami still might be in the market for a QB next season, so drafting Allar will not preclude them from doing so in 2027.

One thing to note here is that Allar won't compete to start. The Green Bay model for developing quarterbacks is simple: let the young draft pick learn behind the starter for a couple of years. Miami can't be guaranteed a top draft pick in 2027, so getting a potential franchise guy who can sit and learn is important.

Round 4: Pick 130 - Dominique Orange - DT - Iowa State

The Dolphins' defensive line will start transitioning at some point. Miami added three players to the front in last year's draft with Kenneth Grant, Jordan Phillips, and Zeek Biggers. Adding Orange gives Miami a true nose tackle with immense power. The Dolphins need to stop the run. Orange will take on blockers and take them out of the play, allowing the linebackers or other DTs to shine. Miami's defensive front would add a lot of upfront power with Orange.

Round 7: Pick 227 - Keyshaun Elliott - LB - Arizona State

At some point, the Dolphins will need to add linebacker depth. Elliott has a ways to go before he becomes more than a depth piece or a special teams contributor, but there is enough on tape to see that there is something worth looking at.

Round 7: Pick 238 - From the Jets in Minkah Fitzpatrick trade - Logan Taylor - OG - Boston College

Taylor is a developmental player that the Dolphins can sneak onto the practice squad, and is a good way to round out a draft class that filled many of the remaining holes on their roster.