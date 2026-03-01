Tua Tagovailoa's potential replacement just sent a loud message to Dolphins GM

Entering the 2025 college football season, several quarterbacks were expected to make a case for the first round. Only one ended up being a consensus Day 1 selection. The NFL Combine is where the incoming players can climb boards, but QBs rarely move the needle at the event.

The Miami Dolphins don't have a guaranteed starter for the 2026 season, but GM Jon-Eric Sullivan has made it clear that they intend to draft a quarterback at some point with one of their eight selections.

On Saturday, the quarterbacks took the field and Drew Allar showed he is ready for the next level.

Miami Dolphins can't overlook what Drew Allar was able to do at the NFL Combine

Allar looked crisp and fully recovered from the injury that sidelined him for most of the Penn State season. His metrics match well with what NFL teams look for in a signal-caller, and many in attendance rank him slightly behind Miami's Carson Beck.

Allar's footwork was near perfect during the drills, and the fact that he hadn't worked with most of the receivers on the field didn't seem to mess with his timing.

The Nittany Lion was expected to be a first-round pick in this year's draft before breaking his ankle earlier in the season. Prior to being hurt, Allar was struggling a bit, and his draft stock appeared to be falling a bit. Without a season to recover, his stock hasn't had the chance to rise. Until now.

It's still unclear where Allar might get drafted, but after his combine performance, he may not fall out of Day 2.

Sullivan and the Dolphins have a lot of options if they want to take a swing on a mid-round passer. Beck had a phenomenal showing at the combine as well. It has become increasingly clear that the top two targets for Miami could be Carson Beck and Drew Allar. Ty Simpson will also factor into the mix at some point. Many believe he could be the second quarterback off the board, but at pick 11? Unlikely.

As for Allar, he would be a good fit in Miami. His skill set allows him to make the needed throws all over the field, and he has a cannon for an arm that can hit the deep ball.

It will be interesting to see what Allar will do at his pro day with receivers he is familiar with. If his showing on Saturday is any indication, his ankle is not going to be a problem at the next level.