Dolphins’ post-trade deadline mock draft includes shocking QB curveball

The NFL has entered the next phase of the 2025 season. The trade deadline has come and gone. For many teams, it's about getting into position to make a playoff run; for many others, it's about deciding what they are going to do for the next 9 weeks. This is where the Miami Dolphins are.

The NFL Draft is a long way away. The Dolphins have to decide on the fate of Mike McDaniel, Champ Kelly, and the rest of the coaching staff. They need to navigate free agency while determining whether to rebuild completely or attempt to fill their holes.

Regardless, the NFL Draft will provide Miami an opportunity, and for the first time in nine seasons, Chris Grier will have nothing to do with it.

Post-trade deadline Miami Dolphins 2026 mock draft

First Round



Reuben Bain Jr. - EDGE (Miami, FL)

Reuben Bain Jr. is the best edge-rusher in the 2026 draft pool and isn't close. The Dolphins traded Jaelan Phillips, and there is a good chance that Bradley Chubb will be released in March with a post-June 1st designation.

Matt Judon is also not expected to return, so this is a big hole that needs to be filled. It would be the 5th consecutive year the Dolphins used their first pick of a draft on defense. Bain is exceptional.

Second Round



Chase Bisontis - OG (Texas A&M)

Jonah Savaiinaea is a work in progress at best. He needs to be pushed, not coddled. The Dolphins' attempt to fix the line this past offseason didn't work.

While Patrick Paul has been a pleasant surprise, Austin Jackson has missed the entire season, again. Miami could look at OT with this pick to replace him if they don't opt for a guard.

Third-Round Pick No. 1



Germie Bernard - WR (Alabama)

Tyreek Hill will be gone by this time in 2026, and Miami can't afford to run it back with the group they have now. They are committed to Jaylen Waddle at least through the 2026 season, but Malik and Tahj Washington are still developing.

Miami needs another outside receiver, and Germie Bernard could fill that need. Miami could use a much taller receiver; Bernard is only 6-foot-1, but he uses every bit of his frame with a physical toughness Miami lacks.

Third-Round Pick No. 2



Jermaine Mathews Jr. - CB (Ohio. State)

This could be an interesting pick as the Dolphins could look to go with a mid-round quarterback here, but they have a cornerback issue that may not get sorted out in free agency without overpaying for average.

Miami has to do better with its draft picks. They have three third-round selections, so finding players who can contribute immediately shouldn't be hard.

Third-Round Pick No. 3



Jude Bowry - OT (Boston College)

Jude Bowry could push to be a day one starter, but depending on what the Dolphins do at right tackle with Jackson, he may find himself learning the NFL from the sidelines and at practice. A mid-round tackle with high potential, the Dolphins could do a lot worse.

Fourth-Round Pick No. 1



Jalon Kilgore - S (South Carolina)

Jalon Kilgore isn't elite, but he is consistently good. He translates well to the next level. Miami has young safeties on the roster, but Dante Trader is struggling, and Jason Marshall has been injured. Adding another safety makes sense, especially since Minkah Fitzpatrick's patience could start to wear thin.

Fourth-Round Pick No. 2



Domani Jackson - CB (Alabama)

Doubling up on corners makes sense. This is a key position that continues to get hit with injuries. Domani Jackson is a borderline developmental player with high upside.

He could learn fast and provide the Dolphins with depth at the position. Barring the use of an early draft pick on the position, cornerback will be addressed to some degree in free agency.

Fifth Round



Max Klare - TE (Ohio State)

Max Klare has some work to do at this level, but he comes from a top school with good coaching. In Miami, he will challenge immediately. The position is a big question mark.

Seventh Round



Drew Allar - QB (Penn State)

Another seventh-round quarterback? Drew Allar was expected to go in round one at some point, maybe even top-five. A knee injury took him out for the season. Allar was struggling with the Nittany Lions as well, and that, too, has hurt his draft stock.



A developmental quarterback who has the potential to become a starter. If he is there in round seven, it's a low-risk draft pick.