3 surprising players who earned their Dolphins roster spots

The Miami Dolphins are now at the NFL-mandated 53-man roster. Over the next several days, the bottom of rosters will be churned once again. That means players who initially made the 53 might be getting the phone call they don't want to receive. That is exactly what happened, as the Dolphins announced a flurry of roster moves on Monday.

Even after those cuts, three players stand out as pleasant surprises.

In Miami, there have been plenty of players that camp has gotten the better of, but for these players, their play, consistency, and drive have earned them one of those coveted roster spots.

The Miami Dolphins should be thrilled with how well these players have performed

Jackson Woodard

We are not done talking about the free agent LB who has been a mini-Andrew Van Ginkel. If Jacob Rodriguez can consistently punch out footballs, Woodard is the guy who would be there to jump on them. He has shown a nose for the ball, consistent tackling, and the physicality Jeff Hafley has demanded.

Woodard's downside is his inexperience. Last year he played for 3 different teams, appearing in just four games, including three with the Dolphins late in the season. Last year he was nothing more than an afterthought, but training camp gave him the chance to open some eyes, and he delivered in a way that couldn't be ignored.

Keith Cooper Jr.

The surprising play of the defensive tackle hasn't gone unnoticed. Making the 53 shouldn't come as a huge surprise. The Dolphins will start the year without Kenneth Grant, who was placed on injured reserve. Cooper proved he can provide the needed depth on the unit.

Cooper got a lot of reps that players like him rarely get thanks to Grant and Zach Sieler's injuries. He made the most of them. He has shown a propensity to stuff the middle of the line and redirect running backs outside. He plays physical and tough, and seems like a natural fit in the Dolphins' defense.

D.J. Herman

Imagine joining a team that needs fullback help, but may not even carry a fullback on the roster. That's Herman. The Dolphins lost Alec Ingold in free agency when he rejoined Mike McDaniel in L.A. Herman was a camp body, someone to fill a spot that wasn't 100% needed.

The undrafted rookie played hard. His physicality was hard to ignore, and while he made mistakes, he owned them, learned from them, and worked harder. He is listed as a TE/FB combination, which also helped his chances. Versatility under Jeff Hafley is a must. Herman shouldn't have made the team, but the fact that he did, at a position Miami could have easily ignored, speaks volumes about how he impressed the coaching staff.