3 Texans players who could follow Bobby Slowik to the Dolphins

For two years new Miami Dolphins offensive coach, Bobby Slowik, called the offensive shots for the Texans. In C.J. Stroud's rookie year, he made him a Rookie of the Year award winner, but the wheels fell off in 2024, and Slowik was fired after the season.

Many NFL insiders and Texans fans were surprised by the decision, but Houston's loss is Miami's gain. With the Dolphins having quite a few holes to fill on offense, some players who are familiar with Slowik could join him in Miami.

While not all of the players Slowik coached would be a welcome addition, Stefon Diggs anyone?, Miami still could use his knowledge of impending free agents and potential tradeable players to fill some gaps.

Kenyon Green might turn his career around with the Dolphins if they swing a trade.

Green is a former first-round draft pick who has played two seasons in the NFL and both have been pretty bad. The Dolphins need help along the interior offensive line and if Slowik believes there is something to work with, perhaps the Dolphins make a deal for Green.

The guard wouldn't be expensive, maybe a swap of 7th round picks could get the job done. The Dolphins could hand him over to Butch Barry to see if he can get him back on the right track. It's a cheap option that could provide depth, and if it doesn't work, it's not a huge loss.

The Dolphins need a backup quarterback and they could trade for the Texans' longtime QB2

While some believe Kirk Cousins or Russell Wilson could join the Dolphins, the reality is those fans are thinking way too high. Think more on the level of, say, Davis Mills The Dolphins can afford his salary, he can play in a similar style of offense that Slowik was running (he was a part of the Kyle Shanahan tree), and Mills could step in as a competent option behind Tagovailoa.

While not ideal, and in no way is this to say he is the solution, he is an option with a coach he is familiar with.

Dare Ogunbowale might be able to provide the Dolphins run game with some power.

Ogunbowale has spent the last three seasons with Slowik in Houston after stops in Washington, Tampa Bay, and Jacksonville. The eight-year veteran isn't a player who is going to take snaps from De'Von Achane or Jaylen Wright, but he could provide cheap depth if the Dolphins part ways with Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson.

Dare is more of a third down back who would be better in short-yardage situations, something the Dolphins could use on their roster. Another low-end addition that could provide depth and spot play for a minimum investment.

More Dolphins news and analysis