3 things that went right (and 2 wrong) in Dolphins win over New England
Both the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots brought three-game losing streaks into Sunday’s clash in Foxborough. Eventually, the team from South Florida did what it has done best in recent years. It was another ugly effort by Mike McDaniel’s squad, but this time it resulted in a 15-10 road triumph.
The ‘Fins wound up being the only team in the AFC East to prevail in Week 5. McDaniel’s 2-3 team can take that good feeling into its off-week. However, there’s still a lot of room for improvement when it comes to this club, which returns to action on Oct. 20 (Week 7) at Indianapolis.
Dolphins get back on the winning track
What went right: If it’s the Patriots…
There was a time when the Dolphins were pushed around by the Patriots on a pretty regular basis. Bill Belichick became New England’s head coach in 2000, and the ‘Fins prevailed in their first three meetings against the now-legendary head coach. Then came a stretch in which Miami dropped 26 of the club’s next 38 meetings. However, it’s been a much different story dating back to the sides' second meeting in 2020.
Sunday’s nail-biting five-point victory was the third straight in this divisional rivalry, and the seventh in the last eight clashes with the Patriots. In those seven wins, the Dolphins have limited New England to 17 or fewer points in six contests. Of course, the Pats no longer have the services of quarterback Tom Brady. Still, a win is a win. It’s worth noting that the ‘Fins own a 4-2 record at Foxborough dating back to 2019.
What went wrong: Finding the endzone
For the fifth time in as many games, the Dolphins struggled to score points. Miami opened the season with a 20-17 victory over the Jaguars. The offense rolled up 400 total yards on 65 plays (6.2 average) and came up with a pair of touchdowns. In these past four games, McDaniel’s club has totaled a stunning 45 combined points, and his offensive unit has reached the endzone three times — one TD in Sunday’s win.
The Dolphins’ offensive issues have been a season-long problem regardless of who has lined up behind center. Tua Tagovailoa (2-3), Skylar Thompson (0-0), Tim Boyle (0-0) and Tyler Huntley (0-1) have combined for a pair of TD passes while being picked off four times. Huntley has run for one score, but has also been “credited” with a lost fumble. Dolphins’ quarterbacks have five of the team’s six turnovers.
What went right: Welcome back, Raheem Mostert
He had not seen any action since the Week 1 clash with the Jaguars. In 2023, Miami’s Raheem Mostert tied for the NFL lead with 21 total touchdowns. That included a league-best 18 TDs on the ground. Against Jacksonville, he touched the ball a total of eight times for just 19 yards from scrimmage. He suffered a chest injury in that game and would miss the next three outings before returning Sunday.
Welcome back. De’Von Achane got the start for the team, but left the game late in the first quarter after a 12-yard run. While rookie Jaylen Wright would lead the team with 86 yards on the ground, Mostert would total a game-high 21 touches from scrimmage. He carried 19 times for 80 yards, and also added 18 yards on two catches. It’s no coincidence that the Dolphins amassed a season-best 193 yards rushing in the win.
What went wrong: Special teams was a nightmare
The Dolphins’ first offensive series of the game began at their own 26-yard-line. They marched 38 yards in eight plays, and Jason Sanders connected on a 54-yard field goal to give McDaniel’s team a 3-0 lead. Now down 7-3 late in the quarter, Miami moved to New England’s 23-yard-line, and on fourth down Sanders’ 41-yard field goal attempt hit the left upright. In the second half, he would hit from 32 and 47 yards out.
The team’s next offensive series began on their own 20 with 12:54 left in the second quarter. The drive would go literally nowhere and the Dolphins were flagged for three penalties (two declined). On fourth down and 11 yards to go, Jake Bailey’s punt was blocked by Patriots’ safety Brenden Schooler. Bailey recovered the ball, but would lose it on a fumble. New England set up shop at Miami’s 23-yard-line.
What went right: Tremendous offensive balance
On Sunday at New England, the Dolphins rolled up 372 total yards on New England’s 24th-ranked defense. They also tied a season high with 75 offensive plays, a nice 5.0 average. What made the performance more impressive was the fact that McDaniel kept the Patriots’ defensive unit guessing throughout the afternoon, and Miami was able to win the time of possession battle. They owned the ball for 34:20 on Sunday.
Despite some recent issues, the Pats’ run-defense was ranked ninth in the NFL entering Week 5. The Dolphins rolled up 193 yards on the ground on 41 carries. Those were season-highs against Jerod Mayo’s team this season. All told, Miami’s mix of 41 running plays and 34 passing plays (including three sacks of Huntley) proved to be an effective formula. Now if McDaniel’s team can only solve its third-down issues?