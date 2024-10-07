3 winners (and 3 losers) for Dolphins in Week 5 win over Patriots
By Brian Miller
On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins got their first victory since Week 1. It was not a pretty win, but it won't matter later in the season. They defeated the New England Patriots in an ugly game.
The Patriots had the second-worst offense in the NFL entering Week 5, while the Dolphins had the worst. One thing is certain: neither team stepped up and gave anyone a reason to believe things will get better. Still, they stay alive in the AFC.
Despite the ugly play, there were bright spots to go with the low spots on Sunday. Just not very many.
Winners and losers for Dolphins in Week 5 victory vs. Patriots
Winner: Run game
Mike McDaniel finally realized he could win a game without throwing the football on every play. The Dolphins won because he kept it on the ground, especially when it mattered the most.
Jaylen Wright got his first big workload of his rookie NFL season, carrying the ball 13 times for 86 yards. That is a 6.3 yards-per-carry average. Wright was physical at the point of first impact and was able to move the defenders off of him.
When Wright wasn't running the ball, Raheem Mostert rushed 19 times for 80 yards, averaging 4.2. Prior to leaving the game with a concussion, De'Von Achane ran three times for 18 yards.
Loser: Danny Crossman
Danny Crossman is responsible for the team's incredibly bad special teams unit. Along with the bad snap and false start, the Dolphins also gave up a blocked punt. Crossman was in line to be the Mike McDaniel excuse had the Dolphins lost on Sunday.
Crossman's seat is heating up after a special-teams disaster in Week 5.
Winner: Jason Sanders
Sanders connected on a 54-yard field goal on the Dolphins' opening drive and then shanked one from 41 in the first half. He didn't get many opportunities in the second half, and the Dolphins didn't help him. A false start on one attempt led to a botched snap on the next try.
Still, Sanders was able to get the Dolphins into the game with a total of three field goals to put Miami within one heading into the deeper part of the fourth quarter. Sanders remains inconsistent, but he did enough in Week 5.
Loser: Julian Hill
The Dolphins believe that Julian Hill is a star in the making, but if that is going to happen, it should probably be somewhere else. Hill is inconsistent as a blocker and pass-catcher but is completely consistent in committing drive-stopping penalties.
On Sunday, Hill was again flagged for a holding penalty that negated a big Dolphins run. Hill started on Sunday over Jonnu Smith, and for the life of Dolphins fans, no one knows why.
Winner: Jonnu Smith
While the Dolphins continued to put Hill on the field, Smith gave McDaniel more reason to keep him on it instead. Smith is a big target, and his five catches for 62 yards should be an every-week stat line, not once a month.
Smith needs to play a bigger role in the red zone, and McDaniel needs to give him the start and move Hill off the roster.
Loser: Jevon Holland
Holland didn't play badly, but a hand injury ended his day, and surgery may be needed. If that is the case and he misses the rest of the season, there are questions about his future. Has Holland played his final game for the Dolphins? That is a question many fans are asking. His injury woes continue, and happening in a contract year is never good. He is set to be a free agent after the season.