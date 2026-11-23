Reading through the comments on the chat board during Jeff Hafley's postgame press conference was quite surprising, considering the Miami Dolphins played one of the top teams in the NFL and were still in it heading into the 4th quarter.

The scoreboard made the game look ugly, 26-9, but the defense held the Bills' offense to just two touchdowns.

The outcome of the game wasn't what fans had hoped for, but for those not able to see the continued progress, maybe a glimpse of the winners from Sunday might change some of those thoughts.

Miami Dolphins' Zayne Anderson and Chop Robinson shine despite Sunday's loss in Buffalo

Winner: Zayne Anderson

The backup safety had to step in for Dante Trader Jr., who was ruled out for Week 11. Sure, he was partially responsible for the lone Josh Allen touchdown pass, but he had three pass breakups, one that should have been an interception, one sack off a safety blitz, and he added an interception as well. Anderson played well, finishing the game with 8 solo tackles.

Loser: Jason Marshall

Marshall continues to prove that he has a long way to go before he is ready for full-time play. In fact, Marshall has to be giving the Dolphins' coaches and Jon-Eric Sullivan a reason to search for a suitable replacement next year. Right now, Marshall should be playing inside or as a depth corner. His inconsistency is a problem. Despite 6 tackles (3 solo) on Sunday, Marshall was picked on by Allen most of the game, and the Dolphins needed to give him help.

Winner: Chop Robinson

Robinson is one of those players who appears to have finally, and maybe permanently, turned a corner. In Week 11, Robinson was dominant off the edge. His pass rush kept Allen from being comfortable in the pocket. He didn't record a sack this week, but that doesn't matter; his speed off the edge was a big reason why Miami was able to keep Allen's QB rating low at 69.1.

Loser: Austin Jackson

Dolphins fans were ready for Jackson to go months before the trade deadline. On Sunday, he gave them no reason to change their minds. The running game was not able to move on the ride side of the line, and Jackson struggled all day to keep the Bills' LB Greg Rousseau out of Kyle McCord's face. The LB posted three tackles, two sacks, and two QB pressures. He was easily capable of making an impact because Jackson couldn't stop him.

Winner: Jacob Rodriguez

One week it's Jordyn Brooks, and the next it's Rodriguez. This week was the rookies' turn. Rodriguez led the team with 13 tackles, 8 of them solo, a pass defended, and an interception. The rookie was all over the field and made a huge impact again this week. He and Brooks are turning the Dolphins' LB room into one of the best in the NFL.

Honorable mention: Daniel Carlson

Carlson didn't get a chance to make a game-winning kick, but after the last two weeks with Zayne Gonzalez, it was refreshing to see a Dolphins kicker make three field goals without missing.