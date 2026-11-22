The Miami Dolphins took a big loss on Sunday to their rival Buffalo Bills. Not everything went badly for Miami, but the final score made it look worse than it actually was.

No one expected Miami to do much against the high-powered Buffalo offense, but Miami made the Bills look average. In fact, they just gave other teams a blueprint on how to beat them. Hafley's defense was in top form despite giving up 26 points, but allowing just two touchdowns.

Despite the loss, the Dolphins played well most of the game. The defense sacked Josh Allen three times and held him to just one TD and intercepted him twice. Kyle McCord played much better than the box score suggests, considering the pressure he was under. It all still adds up to another loss that comes with some initial takeaways.

Miami Dolphins loss comes with highlights and lowlights, but should offer hopes of the future

The offensive line needs to look different next year

Jon-Eric Sullivan has to have seen enough of the Dolphins' offensive line. The left side has made mistakes, but the right side continues to put on one of the worst showings in team history. Austin Jackson is more than just a turnstile. Jackson was so bad in Week 11 that he may have hit a new low for giving up sacks. Bills' LB Greg Rousseau destroyed Jackson, and when that happens, no QB is going to perform well.

Jackson's contract ends after this season, and fans can't wait for him to go. The Dolphins will need to invest in a new right tackle, but that could come in the form of moving Kaydn Proctor to the right side or drafting a tackle and leaving Proctor at guard.

Despite showing signs of improvement, Jonah Savaiinaea is still struggling. The question is whether or not his regression from his earlier level of play this season is due to his problems or to playing between Jackson and Aaron Brewer. Brewer hasn't been playing well this season.

The Dolphins' have a strong core of youth on defense

Chop Robinson is in his third season and starting to show signs of being a Pro Bowler. Under Hafley's coaching and system, the edge rusher is proving his doubters and detractors wrong. He isn't the only one, though.

Miami's rookie class is impressive. Michael Taaffe is far more consistent than he was at the start of the season and continues to make big plays out of the safety spot. Jacob Rodriguez got another interception, his second of the year, in Week 11, and Chris Johnson is becoming a tough defender who finds his way to the ball.

Miami also has three tough defensive tackles that are entering just their second season. Two of them are on IR, but there is still something to believe in with Kenneth Grant. Overall, Hafley is making his system work in a way that no one expected was possible.

Dolphins' replacement DTs performed well above expectations

The Dolphins had to replace Zach Sieler in one week, then Jordan Phillips and Zeek Biggers the next. Miami had to hit the late-season free agent list to find replacements. On Sunday, against the Bills, they did phenomenally.

While not everything was perfect for the trio of new faces on the defensive front, they consistently kept the ground game of the Bills in check and opened lanes to put pressure on Allen in the pocket. Entering the week, this was going to be something the Bills could feast on with their top running game, but the Dolphins kept that under wraps most of the game.

The Dolphins trailed the entire game, but despite this, they forced the Bills to throw the ball by stopping the run. Entering the fourth quarter, the Bills had only 57 combined rushing yards. Late in the game, they took to the ground and pounded out the clock, but for nearly four full quarters, the Dolphins kept the Bills' running game grounded.

Dolphins can't afford to miss presented opportunities

Miami continues to play aggressive football, especially on defense, but they are not capitalizing on the opportunities they create. Miami safety Zane Anderson had a perfect opportunity to intercept Allen in the end zone; he dropped the interception, and the Bills would score on the drive.

Jacob Rodriguez intercepted Allen off a batted pass on the Bills' side of the field, but they had to settle for a field goal. Anderson later intercepted Allen, but McCord threw an interception on the next play. All of this before the half.

In the second half, the Dolphins' defense held the Bills to a field goal attempt that Tyler Bass missed. That miss gave the Dolphins the ball at their own 40-yard line, but they couldn't move the ball beyond the 50 and punted.

Kyle McCord might be good enough to pass on an early QB in the 2027 draft

No, the Dolphins offense wasn't putting up points in Week 11, but they were moving the ball. More importantly, he showed a lot of poise in the pocket and progressed well through his reads, despite constant pressure in his face.

The Dolphins are going to finish with a top-five draft pick in 2027, but the QB class may not be as deep as anyone expected. OSU's Drew Mestermaker is considered the top QB in this class, but he may not enter the pool this year. If that happens, the QB class, especially at the top, may be non-existent until mid-round one or round two.

If McCord can continue to show growth, the Dolphins could opt to let Malik Willis play out next year with McCord as his backup, and then address the position the following year. If there is one thing we saw from McCord on Sunday, it was that this game isn't too big for him. He just needs more experience and help.

McCord isn't going to take over the starting job, but there is enough to believe that if a QB Miami likes isn't in this year's draft, waiting might be the better option.