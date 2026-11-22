Entering the 2026 season, the Miami Dolphins had the 2nd toughest schedule in the NFL. Still, they managed to find a way to win a game before Mike McDaniel could pull one out against the Chargers. It's a small consolation.

The biggest surprise of the 2026 season has been the play of their defense. A unit that starts three rookies, three second-year defensive tackles, and other young guys with minimal NFL experience is somehow ranked 10th overall in total defense.

One of the biggest surprises is their play against the run. The Dolphins' defense has limited some of the best running backs in the NFL this year to under 100 yards. In fact, only two running backs have put more than 100 yards against the Dolphins' defense. James Cook could become the third.

James Cook is another top RB the Miami Dolphins have to shut down

Cook is on fire this year. He is almost guaranteed to pass 1,000 rushing yards in Week 11. He only needs 29 yards to reach the mark. Against the Dolphins, his path may be easier given Miami's depleted interior defense.

In Week 1, the Dolphins gave up 102 yards to Ashton Jeanty. In Week 7, they gave up 104 yards to Braelan Allen of the Jets. They held Kenneth Walker, Christian McCaffrey, and Jonathan Taylor below 100. They will need to do that again this week if they are going to have the slightest chance to pull out an upset.

The Bills' top running back has gone for over 100 yards this year five times, including 157 yards last week against the Jets. Until last week, the Dolphins' defense against the run was better than New York's.

Miami's biggest problem is well known. They lost Zach Sieler, Jordan Phillips, and Zeek Biggers to injury and replaced them with Jordan Jefferson, Keith Cooper Jr., Matthew Butler, and Chris Smith.

The Dolphins invested a first-round pick in Kenneth Grant last year, and so far, he has looked more like a mid-round pick. Outshined and outplayed by the mid-round picks of Phillips and Biggers taken in the same draft. Grant has to have a big game, or Cook is going to have a monster game.

The Bills are not going to pull back on Miami. It's not in their nature. If they find success passing the ball, they will take advantage of it and exploit it. If Cook is controlling the game on the ground, they will pound it, but Cook is only one runner Miami has to worry about.

Josh Allen is one of the more dominant rushing QBs in the NFL, and he could take over the game with his legs just as easily as Cook if the opportunity presents itself.