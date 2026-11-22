The Miami Dolphins will face their former pass-rushing linebacker, Bradley Chubb, on Sunday. After being released this past offseason by Jon-Eric Sullivan, the two-time Pro Bowler gets his first shot at revenge.

Chubb's 2025 was statistically better. He posted 8.5 sacks and 47 combined tackles in 17 games. Through nine games in 2026, he has 1.5 sacks and 23 tackles. Against the Dolphins, he could easily double his sack total.

That's where Austin Jackson comes into play. The Dolphins' right tackle has been inconsistent all year, but has also played against some of the best defensive edge rushers in the NFL. The Bills like to move Chubb around, so he is likely going to face both Jackson and Patrick Paul throughout the game, but if Jackson can't keep him off Kyle McCord, they may just keep him there.

Miami Dolphins need to keep Bradley Chubb from destroying their passing game

It will be interesting to see how the Dolphins' offense attacks the Bills' defense. Miami will try to run the ball, but the Bills are stout defensively. If Miami finds success, they can control the tempo and time of the game. This is a huge key for Week 11.

The trick is to keep Josh Allen off the field. If the Bills get a big lead, the Dolphins will be forced to abandon the run, and that is where Chubb will become a human missile targeting Miami's young QB.

Everything points to Jackson. Paul is a solid pass protector on the left side. Like Jackson, Paul has had his share of practice run-ins with Chubb, but the difference is that Paul has been far more consistent with his protections than Jackson has.

If I were coaching the Bills, I would pressure off the right side until Jackson figured out how to stop them, and then I would switch the players and put more speed on him. Jackson is critical to any offensive success Miami might find, but the opposite side of that is that he is also the biggest liability.

Chubb made it clear that joining the Bills was not a slap in the face to the Dolphins' fans. It was a business decision. He has repeatedly said he enjoyed playing for Miami and for the fans, but joining a bitter rival has never been smiled upon by this fanbase, nor should it.

The Bills' linebacker would still love to make a huge impact on the game, and Dolphins fans would love nothing more than to see him fail, but if they are putting that hope on Jackson's ability, they may want to hope the Bills put Chubb on Paul instead.