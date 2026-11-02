4 Chris Grier draft picks Dolphins' new staff are salvaging (and 2 they aren't)

The Miami Dolphins selected 13 players in the 2026 NFL Draft. Over half of them are already making a positive impact, and six of them are starters. That wasn't always the case for former general manager Chris Grier's draft classes.

In a bit of irony, 13 players remain from Grier's time with the Dolphins. That includes six of the seven drafted in 2025 and four of the seven from 2024. Austin Jackson is the longest-tenured draft pick remaining from the previous management team. He was drafted in 2020 along with Tua Tagovailoa and Noah Igbinoghene.

Jackson is likely gone after this year given his contract status, but what about the other 12 picks that managed to survive the coaching and executive changes in South Florida this past offseason? We took a look at some of those who are thriving under Jeff Hafley's coaching, and some who aren't.

Miami Dolphins coaches continue to develop the former general managers draft picks

Jonah Savaiinaea - 2025 - Second Round - Guard

It's a completely different Savaiinaea this year than last year. A bona fide bust after just one season, the guard has proven not only his value, but he is proving to be the best lineman on the right side. In Week 8, he was called for his first penalty of the season and still has not given up a sack. No other player has benefited from the coaching changes more than Savaiinaea.

Malik Washington - 2024 - Sixth Round - WR

The Dolphins thought they found a steal in Washington when they selected him, but he was never given the opportunity. Part of that reason was the presence of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Mike McDaniel's offense was designed to feed them the ball. When they were not on the field, Washington struggled. Fast forward to now, and the sixth-round pick has already eclipsed his full-season yardage totals in his first two seasons. Last year, he posted 317 yards receiving. This year, he already has 329 after seven games.

Chop Robinson - 2024 - First Round - Edge

His rookie season was full of flashes of what could be; his second season was a complete disappointment. Robinson didn't start the 2026 season much better, but the coaching staff has stuck with him and has been working on his technique. Despite the slow start, Robinson is now tied for second in QB pressure percentage at 21.2%, according to Sumer Sports.

Dante Trader - 2025 - Fifth Round - Safety

Trader showed promise last year, but the Dolphins didn't show enough faith in him to do his job well enough to start or see considerable playing time. That isn't the case this season, where he is starting alongside rookie Michael Taaffe. Trader has taken a big step forward from his rookie year.

Two players are not improving

Kenneth Grant - 2025 - First Round - DT

The Dolphins may want to sit Grant and let the trio of Zach Sieler, Jordan Phillips, and Zeek Biggers handle a larger workload. Since Grant's return, the Dolphins' run defense hasn't looked as physically imposing. What was a bright spot earlier in the season has slipped away. Grant is part of that reason. He simply hasn't risen to the level one would expect from a first-round draft pick, and so far, the coaching staffhasn'tt made him better.

Jaylen Wright - 2024 - Fourth Round - RB

Wright was supposed to challenge De'Von Achane for carries after he was drafted. That didn't happen. He was supposed to be the reliable backup in 2025, but that didn't happen either. Entering the 2026 season, Wright had the inside track to back up Achane again. When the Dolphins' top RB went down early in the year, Wright was injured, and Ollie Gordon II stepped in and hasn't given the job back. Wright is a player who has the potential, but doesn't seize the small opportunities.