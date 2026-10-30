Dolphins leave the door open for Austin Jackson trade but slam it on two others

The Miami Dolphins don't have a lot to sell, and they don't have a lot of money to buy as the trade deadline approaches.

They do, however, have a few names that keep popping up in trade speculation talks, including two veterans who are leaders on both sides of the ball. According to SI's Albert Breer, the teams have contacted the Dolphins about Zach Sieler and Aaron Brewer, but Miami has "rebuffed" them.

"Miami has gotten interest in DT Zach Sieler and C Aaron Brewer," Breer revealed. "But [they] quickly rebuffed that."

Miami Dolphins apparently not closing the door on moving Austin Jackson, but aren't going to sell off their key veterans

Austin Jackson has been the subject of many conversations regarding a potential trade. There have been reports of several teams having interest in the right tackle who played his best game of the season last week against the Jets. Jackson, says Breer, is a "realistic name that could draw interest and potentially be on the move."

Jackson's departure would be a bit surprising, only because Dolphins fans don't see much value in the oft-injured right tackle. If the Dolphins are able to move him, it wouldn't be a surprise that they accepted an offer.

Jackson is in the final year of his contract, and there is no indication that he is part of the team's future plans, not even after his Week 7 game in New York.

Sieler will remain the golden ticket for the Dolphins at the deadline, but they are clearly in no hurry to move him, nor should they be. As Breer points out, Sieler is the type of leader you want helping the younger players.

Josh Uche and even Jaylen Wright are names to keep an ear out for. Uche has made it clear that he does not want to be traded and that he loves being in Miami, citing the no-nonsense culture Jeff Hafley is cultivating.

Wright is interesting because he doesn't play a major role in the Dolphins' offense, partly because he's been banged up. If a team wants a running back, it wouldn't be surprising to see Wright leave if the Dolphins were called.

Could Ollie Gordon II be traded? While you can never say never, the fact that he has been playing at such a high level draws positive attention. With De'Von Achane being the featured back in this offense once he returns next year, Gordon could present an opportunity for additional draft capital, but that comes at the expense of the roster and offensive continuity. For those wondering, he is a long shot at best.