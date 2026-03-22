4 Day 2 WR draft prospects that Dolphins fans need to start paying attention to

The trade of Jaylen Waddle has now left the Miami Dolphins with a big hole at WR, but we can't assume that the first round will provide a replacement. Jon-Eric Sullivan made the move to send Waddle out of Miami; he should have a plan in place.

Miami now has picks 11 and 30 in round one. Many believe one of those selections will be for a receiver. The smarter move would be to wait and fill other needs on the team. Needs that have a better shot at advancing the rebuild quicker.

Names like Makai Lemon, Jordyn Tyson, and Omar Cooper are all generating Dolphins' draft buzz, but only one receiver, Carnell Tate, is close to being perfect. The drop off from the first round to the middle rounds isn't horrible, but the best value will be on day two.

Miami Dolphins will rebuild the bulk of their roster on day two of the draft

Germie Bernard - 6' 1" 204 lbs - 2nd round prospect

Bernard is the type of prospect that will never be elite, but will be good in every area as a receiver. He has adequate speed, good hands, runs solid routes, and can play physical at the point of attack, but he does all of these things well, not at a singularly elite level. That's not a bad thing. He projects as a mid-high-end WR2.

Ja'Kobi Lane - 6' 4" 200 lbs - 3rd to 4th round prospect

Lane has the tools to be a top WR on an NFL team. He has the physical size, instinctivenss, and has enough speed to get separation. Lane will need to develop more, and he will get the time to do so in Miami. His versatility will provide a serious threat, crossing threat, and a physical boundary receiver who can win contested balls. His size also gives Miami a tall red-zone threat.

Bryce Lance - 6' 3" 209 lbs - fourth round prospect

Don't compare Lance to his older brother, Trey, who was a quick NFL bust for the 49ers. The last two seasons for Lance have been fantastic, with more than 1,000 yards receiving in each season and 25 touchdowns combined. Lance is a taller and far less experienced Tyreek Hill. He has great speed that can pull defenders deep, while also taking quick slant routes to the house with the ball in his hands. He is, however, slower off the snap. His speed gets better the longer his routes.

Malachi Fields - 6' 4" 222 lbs - 3rd to 4th round prospect

Fields' draft expectations have been all over the place. Some see him as a late round two pick, others see him as a round 3 selection, and others see him as a 4/5. What can't be denied is his ability to play the position. He is a tall target who doesn't lose many contested catches. He is not elite in any category, but is very good at most of them. Fields, however, doesn't have a high ceiling. He will be refined at the next level, but there isn't a lot of room to get him faster, quicker, or stronger.