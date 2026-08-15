4 Dolphins problems that will keep Jeff Hafley up at night after Commanders loss

The Miami Dolphins' new head coach, Jeff Hafley, opted to play almost every one of his players on Friday night. At least everyone is healthy, I suppose. De'Von Achane played a series, as did Malik Willis. The rest of the starters all took at least a snap or two.

Hafley sent a message to everyone by playing, well, everyone. He wants his teams to be prepared. They may have looked out of place most of the game, but they were not soft. Miami showed a physical toughness that has been missing from the team.

The fact that Hafley knew the only way to see what he had was by playing who he had is something that previous coaching staffs didn't do. Hafley threw caution to the wind and got to see his starters in action, but other areas will be keeping him from getting sleep this week.

Miami Dolphins' Jeff Hafley has his work cut out for him based on the loss to the Commanders

The secondary is going to be bad

Starter Chris Johnson played a couple of series. He looked good; unfortunately, the rest of the defensive backs didn't. The Commanders controlled everything outside of the Dolphins' first drive.

Their third-string QB, Sam Hartman, took over early in the first quarter and made Miami's secondary look like Swiss cheese. Miami's secondary couldn't stop their passing attack, and as a result, the defense couldn't stop their running game either. It makes the health of the starters critical because the backups have a lot of work to do.

Miami was missing some starters in the secondary. Dante Trader Jr. and JuJu Brents didn't play, but it's hard to see either of them making a major impact. This is a team comprised of inexperienced players, and development will take time.

Dolphins edge-rushers

Chop Robinson took a few snaps and didn't look bad, but Miami wasn't able to get consistent pressure on the Commanders' quarterbacks, and that's a problem. Miami's DEs were going up against guys hoping to earn roster spots, and they held the Dolphins' defensive ends in check. Miami has to get better quickly, or teams will roll over them all season.

They can't afford offensive line injuries

Miami's starting offensive line could be better than they have been in a decade or more, but it can't afford injuries. We are looking at you, Austin Jackson. The depth on the line is going to be a problem early in the season. There is too much youth up front, and until they start to click, there are going to be bad performances.

Wide receiver unit is a problem

We can take Malik Washington and Caleb Douglas off this list. The rest of the WRs better hope that their play was a result of the atrocious decision-making of Quinn Ewers and Cam Miller. Not a single WR outside of those two mentioned showed they deserved a spot on the roster. Hafley may want to start pleading with general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan to make some calls.