4 big offseason predictions Dolphins fans hope don't come true in 2025

The Miami Dolphins 2025 offseason is here, and it will be a long journey between now and the start of the season, let alone the end of it.

Between now and the start of training camp, the Dolphins will go through the NFL Scouting Combine, where general manager Chris Grier has already left head coach Mike McDaniel hanging to deal with the media. They will go through free agency and the NFL Draft. Mini-camps and OTAs will follow and then the long weeks between early June and late July when they report back for training camp.

The future of the Dolphins in 2025 is one that isn't bringing fans a lot of excitement. For the first time in a long time, fans are not sure where this season will go or how it will conclude. Earlier, we took a look at several possible outcomes that fans would love to see come true, but it seems the opposite might be more realistic.



Here are five bold predictions fans should hope do not come true.

2025 offseason predictions Miami Dolphins fans hope don't come true

Chris Grier fails at building an adequate offensive line

If you have been a Miami fan longer than eight years, you know that Grier's ability to find offensive linemen isn't good. Whether it is through the draft or free agency, there is a disconnect in evaluating talent.

Grier says the line needs to be fixed, and he will address it this offseason, but chances are, his idea and what the media and fans believe should be done are two different things. More likely, the Dolphins line is marginally better only because Liam Eichenberg won't be starting.

Tyreek Hill is dealt before the NFL trade deadline for next to nothing

Given the Dolphins' ability to cut Tyreek Hill in 2026 with a minimal dead cap hit, Miami would entertain trade offers at the trade deadline this year. The hopes of a first-round compensation pick are not going to happen.

The better Hill is playing, the more value he will have, and that could be a second-round selection. If Miami is not playing well overall, Hill will be traded mid-season, and the Dolphins will move on.

Question about who Tua Tagovailoa really is will be answered

Is Tua Tagovailoa the type of quarterback that will lead the Dolphins to a Super Bowl or lead the NFL in passing yards like he did in 2023, or is he overrated, as many fans and media members claim? This year, we find out who he really is and fans will be disappointed in the results.

Tagovailoa is a great quick-read quarterback but what happens when that is taken away? He struggles. This year, Tagovailoa has to step up and do a lot more. He should (but won't) have a better line, and he has to do better with his game management and tertiary reads. Tagovailoa doesn't handle pressure at this level well, and 2025 will put a lot of pressure on Tagovailoa to win.

Mike McDaniel will be replaced by Anthony Weaver before the season ends

It isn't the first time we have said Anthony Weaver will take over for McDaniel, but it bears repeating. McDaniel may not realize how hot his seat is.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has given early extensions to two other former Miami head coaches, Joe Philbin and Tony Sparano. Both were fired the next season. He gave a vote of confidence to Adam Gase a year before he fired him. Unlike Gase, the other two were fired before the season's end.

This year, expect the same. McDaniel has shown little growth over his first three years as a head coach, and if the Dolphins are not winning and the offense is sputtering, Ross will have no choice.

